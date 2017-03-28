Crab cakes make for an easy spring dinner

I’m not sure I’ve ever met anyone who didn’t like crab cakes. They seem to be the ultimate seafood delicacy when dining out.
One reason folks love them so much is that crab cakes served at nicer restaurants are mostly crab meat, and good crab meat, with very little breading for filler. There’s just something special about the sweet taste of juicy jumbo lump crabmeat — crispy on the outside and warm and moist inside — with a touch of the flavor of the sea imparted by Old Bay Seasoning.
Making restaurant-quality crab cakes at home is simple, and they’re a great idea for a spring dinner on the patio — especially for meat-free Friday suppers during the last weeks of Lent.
In my recipe, I formed them into small domes instead of patties and, for the first time, I tried broiling them with a dab of melted butter on top for good browning. You’re going to love these, and since there’s no oil and no frying, you won’t have any guilt either. (But if you’d prefer to fry, I’ve included simple instructions.)
When you top them with a dollop of cool lime sauce, you’ll be in crab cake heaven.
I’ve paired them with crispy oven-baked wedge fries and a no-mayo coleslaw that has the perfect hint of sweet and spicy from a combination of vinegar, sugar, salt and fresh cracked pepper.
Spring dinner is served!
Nancy Farrar is the Chef Impersonator; www.ChefImpersonator.com, ChefImpersonator@gmail.com.
Crab cakes with cool lime sauce
Makes 5-6 crab cakes
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 small egg, lightly beaten
- 2 8-ounce containers jumbo lump crabmeat, undrained (found at Albertsons)
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
1. Place a sheet of aluminum foil on a baking sheet, spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place panko, Old Bay, parsley, mayonnaise, mustard, baking powder and egg in a bowl and mix well. Add crabmeat and mix gently so as not to break it up. The mixture will seem wet.
2. Shape mixture into 2-inch domes (flat on the bottom and round on the top) and place on baking sheet. Brush tops of each crab cake with melted butter.
3. Turn on the broiler and place baking sheet on the center oven rack. You want them far from the heat source so they’ll heat through and not brown too fast. Broil for about 10 minutes and do not turn them over. Watch them carefully to avoid burning. Remove from oven and serve with lime sauce.
Tip: To make mini crab cakes for appetizers, simply form into smaller domes. These are great for small parties.
Note: If you prefer to fry your crab cakes, form them into patties and roll them in panko to coat on all sides. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm. Remove 10 minutes before frying and cook until golden brown, turning once to prevent them from breaking apart.
Nutritional analysis, based on 5 servings, entire recipe: 284 calories, 21 grams fat, 6 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams protein, 135 milligrams cholesterol, 559 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 65 percent of calories from fat.
Nutritional analysis, based on 5, crab cake only: 178 calories, 9 grams fat, 5 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams protein, 127 milligrams cholesterol, 491 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 47 percent of calories from fat.
Cool lime sauce
Makes approximately 1/2 cup
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 1 pinch cayenne, or to taste
1. Place mayo and sour cream in a bowl and mix well.
2. Using a zester, shave off most of the dark green zest from the outside of the lime, being careful not to use the bitter white rind underneath. Add lime juice and zest and cayenne to mixture and stir well. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Nutritional analysis per 1-tablespoon serving: 68 calories, 7 grams fat, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace protein, 6 milligrams cholesterol, 43 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 94 percent of calories from fat.
Oven-baked wedge fries
Serves 4
- 3 large russet potatoes, unpeeled
- 2 teaspoons course kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Make potato wedges: Cut each potato in half lengthwise. Cut each half in half, and cut each in half once more to make 8 wedges.
2. Place salt, pepper and garlic powder in a small bowl and blend well with a small whisk. Place oil and potato wedges in a plastic storage bag and shake to blend.
3. Remove from bag and place onto the cookie sheet so they’re not touching. Sprinkle spice mixture onto the potatoes and toss to coat. Top with thyme.
4. Bake 25-30 minutes, turning once or twice for even browning. Remove when fries are a crispy golden brown. Top with more salt as needed.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 138 calories, 10 grams fat, 11 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, no cholesterol, 564 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 65 percent of calories from fat.
No-mayo coleslaw
Serves 6
- 1 14-ounce package coleslaw blend (I use Fresh Express 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw.)
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Place all ingredients in a glass bowl and toss well to mix. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes so flavors come together. Serve chilled.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 57 calories, trace fat, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, no cholesterol, 368 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 2 percent of calories from fat.
