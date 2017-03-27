Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival burger event nearly sold out

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:54 Behind the bar with a margarita master at Joe T. Garcia's

1:43 The world's only black-eyed pea vodka is made in Fort Worth

1:50 Joe T. Garcia's from above: drone footage of Fort Worth's famous patio

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

2:26 Mavs have to deal with Russell Westbrook

1:42 TCU's Dixon reflects on his New York, NIT connections

0:34 Woman found shot outside apartments in west Fort Worth

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura