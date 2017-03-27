Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival burger event nearly sold out

The fourth annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival takes place Friday through Sunday in venues across the city, and at least one of the events — Burgers, Brews + Blues — is close to selling out.
The festival and its five tasty events will bring together Fort Worth’s best culinary talent, along with special guest chefs from Dallas and across the state.
Here’s the scoop on the event menu:
1. Festivities kick off with the BBQ Showdown at the W.R. Watt Arena at Will Rogers Memorial Center, (6-9 p.m. Thursday, $60 or $75 for VIP early entry).
Participating pit masters include past favorites such as Travis Heim of Heim Barbecue, Barrett Black of Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart, and John Sanford of Cresson’s BBQ on the Brazos, along with the Georges of Angelo’s Bar-B-Que, who are event newbies.
2. The Main Event (6-9 p.m. Friday, $125 or $150 for VIP) is one of two indoor-outdoor events taking place at the Pier 1 Imports Building. It features more than 100 wines, craft beers and spirits to pair with bites from Marcus Paslay of Clay Pigeon Food and Drink and Piattello Italian Kitchen, Robert Lyford of Patina Green Home and Market in McKinney, and John Tesar of Knife in Dallas.
3. Patrons can then head to The Shack at Panther Island for Desserts After Dark (9-11:30 p.m. Friday, $55 or $65 for VIP) to taste sweet samplings from Gypsy Scoops, Stir Crazy Baked Goods, Dough Boy Donuts and more, paired with craft cocktails and DJ tunes.
4. Then it’s back to the Pier 1 Imports Building for Rise + Dine, a brunch-themed event (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $65 or $75 for VIP) with mimosa and bloody mary bars along with dishes from Buttons, Café Modern, Press Cafe and event newcomers Revolver Taco Lounge, Esperanza’s and Paco’s Mexican Cuisine.
5. The festival culminates with the nearly sold-out Burgers, Brews + Blues, held at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork (6-9 p.m. April 1, $70). All-star burger participants include Fred’s Texas Cafe, Rodeo Goat and Swiss Pastry Shop. Here, guests can pick their favorite while enjoying beer from 22 craft breweries and live music under the stars.
The event benefits the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships. More information at http://fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com.
