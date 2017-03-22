Heim Barbecue moves plan for its second location

0:54 Burger bun is loaded -- with cheese -- at Dallas restaurant Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:37 Will Trump’s budget slash funding for Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County?

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

2:10 Jurickson Profar returns after WBC and talks about that play

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story