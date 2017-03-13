Glaze in this salmon dish uses Ireland’s favorite beer

With thoughts of St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, enjoy this Irish-inspired quick dinner. Guinness is an Irish dry stout brewed in Dublin. For this glaze, it’s cooked with honey and develops a molasses flavor.
The potatoes and leeks are first microwaved to speed the cooking time and then sauteed in the same skillet used to make the salmon.
Helpful hints:
▪ An easy way to clean leeks is to make long cuts from the base of the leek to the tip of the leaves forming strips, then run cold water through the leaves.
▪ When cooking the glaze, stir constantly and watch for it to slightly thicken.
Countdown:
▪ Microwave potatoes and leeks and set aside.
▪ Make glaze.
▪ Make salmon, then add potatoes and leeks to the skillet.
Guinness-glazed salmon
Serves 2
- 8 ounces Guinness stout
- 2 tablespoons honey
- Vegetable oil spray
- 3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Mix Guinness and honey together in a bowl. Stir to dissolve the honey in the stout and set aside.
2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add salmon. Cover with a lid and cook 3 minutes. Remove cover and flip salmon; cover and cook 3 more minutes.
3. Remove fish to 2 dinner plates and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add Guinness mixture to the skillet and stir constantly until sauce starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Spoon glaze over salmon. Save skillet for the leeks and potato.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 381 calories, 13 grams fat, 96 milligrams cholesterol, 34 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams fiber, 84 milligrams sodium, 31 percent of calories from fat.
Leeks and potato
Serves 2
- 3/4 pound yellow or red potatoes
- 2 cups sliced leeks (white and green parts)
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Wash potatoes, but do not peel; cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Add to a microwave-safe bowl with leeks. Microwave on high 3 minutes. Set aside until needed.
2. When salmon and glaze are removed from the skillet, add canola oil, leeks and potatoes. Saute over high heat 3-4 minutes or until potatoes are crisp. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with salmon.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 213 calories, 5 grams fat, no cholesterol, 5 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 49 milligrams sodium, 21 percent of calories from fat.
Linda Gassenheimer
