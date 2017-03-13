Food & Drink

It’s never too late to have breakfast for dinner

By Martha Stewart

Eating breakfast at night feels slightly rebellious, which is probably why it’s so much fun. But if you’re going to buck tradition, don’t just scramble some eggs. Go full-throttle with indulgent, savory dishes like cheesy baked chilaquiles, classic chicken and waffles, or cheddar-and-scallion pancakes with Greek yogurt and bacon — and swap the coffee for an ice-cold microbrew.

Chilaquiles egg bake

For extra heat, replace one can or all of the mild Ro-Tel with the original variety. This dish pairs well with black beans.

Makes 4 servings

3 cans (10 ounces each) diced tomatoes and chiles, such as mild Ro-Tel

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 large cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

4 cups thick tortilla chips (4  1/2 ounces), such as Wild Harvest Natural Yellow Corn

4 large eggs

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco, plus more for serving

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a food processor, puree 1 can tomatoes and chiles. Heat oil in a 9-inch heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until just golden, about 45 seconds. Add puree and remaining 2 cans tomatoes and chiles. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is slightly reduced, 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tortilla chips to coat, breaking some up.

2. Make a well in sauce with the back of a large spoon; crack 1 egg into it. Repeat with remaining 3 eggs. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until whites are set and yolks are just barely set, about 11 minutes. Top with cheese and cilantro; serve, with more cheese.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 323 calories, 19 grams fat, 29 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams protein, 220 milligrams cholesterol, 1,196 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber, 51 percent of calories from fat.

Fried chicken and waffles

Keep the waffles warm in a 200-degree oven while making the chicken.

Makes 4 servings

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups low-fat buttermilk

1 stick unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more, room temperature, for serving

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2  1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup safflower oil, plus more for brushing

4 thin chicken cutlets (about 1 pound total), patted dry

Pure maple syrup and hot sauce, such as Tabasco, for serving

1. Whisk together eggs, 2 cups buttermilk and butter. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and  3/4 teaspoon salt. Transfer 1 cup flour mixture to a shallow bowl; fold rest into wet ingredients. Heat a Belgian-waffle iron; brush with oil. Pour in 1 cup batter; spread, leaving a  1/2-inch border. Cook until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Season chicken with salt and pepper; dredge in reserved flour mixture. Shake off excess. Dip in remaining 1 cup buttermilk, then again in flour; repeat. Cook in batches until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes a side. Transfer to a plate and serve, with waffles, butter, syrup and hot sauce.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 800 calories, 34 grams fat, 82 grams carbohydrates, 39 grams protein, 237 milligrams cholesterol, 751 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber, 39 percent of calories from fat.

Savory cheddar-and-scallion pancakes

Makes 4 servings

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1  1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk, room temperature

2 tablespoons safflower oil, plus more for skillet

1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar (2 1/2 ounces)

3 scallions, thinly sliced (1/2 cup), plus more for serving

Crisp-cooked bacon and Greek yogurt, for serving

1. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Add eggs, buttermilk and oil; whisk until just moistened. (Do not overmix; a few small lumps are fine.) Fold in cheese and scallions.

2. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Drizzle skillet with oil; rub with a paper towel to evenly coat. Cooking in batches, ladle  1/4 cup batter per pancake into skillet, spreading in an even circle. Cook until edges begin to set and undersides are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip; cook until golden and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes more. Top with more scallions, bacon, yogurt and pepper; serve.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 488 calories, 20 grams fat, 56 grams carbohydrates, 20 grams protein, 139 milligrams cholesterol, 648 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 37 percent of calories from fat.

Frittata-hash sandwich

Makes 4 servings

1 russet potato, peeled and cut into  1/2-inch pieces (1 1/2 cups)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 small onion, diced (3/4 cup)

8 ounces sweet Italian sausage, removed from casings and crumbled

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons whole milk

1/2 cup mayonnaise

8 slices (each 1/2 inch) brioche bread, lightly toasted

Crisp lettuce leaves and tomato slices, for serving

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Bring potato, 2  1/2 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium nonstick skillet. Reduce to a simmer and cook until fork-tender, about 7 minutes. Drain.

2. Wipe out skillet; return to medium-high heat. Add oil, onion and sausage; cook, stirring occasionally, until sausage is browned, about 4 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and add potatoes. Whisk together eggs and milk; season with salt and pepper. Pour into skillet; cook, stirring with a spatula to create large curds, 30 seconds. Transfer to oven and bake until eggs are just set, 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes, then slice into 8 wedges. Divide mayonnaise among bread slices, then sandwich frittata wedges, lettuce and tomato with them; serve.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 728 calories, 57 grams fat, 32 grams carbohydrates, 23 grams protein, 372 milligrams cholesterol, 951 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 70 percent of calories from fat.

