Change the date: It’s time to move the flavors of spring forward

Tick-tock, it’s almost here. Buds are budding and we’re setting the clocks forward and peeling off the layers. (Then we’re putting them back on, because the weather can’t seem to make up its mind. Comme d’habitude, eh Texas?)
Weather wackiness will settle soon, and before the blazing heat sets in, there’s this sweet spot in the year otherwise known as spring.
Right now, while we’re straddling two seasons, with a boot on one foot and a flip-flop on the other, trying to figure out what to make is a little bit tricky because the weather may say, “warm,” yet we’ve still got the cool weather produce to cook with.
Plus because we know what’s coming, we all want to start eating lighter. I tried on a swimsuit in January and just about nearly panicked.
Ahem. So. I’m suggesting we work with what we can, scale back, and rethink how we use the ingredients available to us right now. In this new batch of recipes, I’m using ingredients that may say winter, but they feel — and look like — spring on the plate. I’ve made a new pizzetta, with a buckwheat dough and a carrot purée en lieu of a tomato sauce — which totally changes the pizza-night game.
Cauliflower soup can be jazzed up (insert hands) with Parmesan, but taken to a new level with homemade cheesy croutons along with a swirl of oil infused with basil and thyme. Sweet potato can noodle, turns out, just like zucchini, in the not-dead-yet trend of spiralizing — but you can use a julienne slicer if you don’t have a spiralizer, which you can find just about anywhere.
Finally, an orange carrot cake, which, like the airiest of doughnuts and my favorite French afternoon snack, chouquettes, is a very light cake — and a healthy one at that, what, with all of the orange zest (vitamin C) and the carrots inside (beta carotene).
Because to not have dessert would just be sad, swimsuit or not.
Ellise Pierce is the Cowgirl Chef and author of “Cowgirl Chef: Texas Cooking With a French Accent” (Running Press, $25). www.cowgirlchef.com; @cowgirlchef.
Cauliflower Parmesan soup with croutons and herby oil
Makes 4 servings
- 1 medium head of cauliflower (about 2 pounds)
- 1 medium Yukon gold potato
- 2 cups Parmesan, divided
- Sea salt
- 1 cup olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons
- 10 fresh basil leaves, chopped
- 5 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed
- 1/2 loaf ciabatta (see note)
1. Chop the cauliflower into 1-inch pieces and put them in a large steamer basket over simmering water. Chop the potato into smaller pieces and mix them into the cauliflower. Cook for about 10 minutes or until you can easily pierce the cauliflower and potato with a knife. Put everything in the blender.
2. Blend, adding only as much water as you need to make a pourable soup. Add a big pinch of salt and the Parmesan, blend again, and taste.
Save time: Make the soup in advance and simply warm it up when ready to serve.
3. To make the oil: Put the olive oil, chopped basil and thyme in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook about 10 minutes, remove from heat and let cool. Keep in fridge.
4. To make croutons: Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Roughly tear the ciabatta into 1-inch pieces and toss on a large baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and sea salt and pepper to taste. Bake for 10 minutes or until crispy. Sprinkle the other 1 cup of Parmesan on the croutons, and return to the oven just long enough for the cheese to melt.
To serve, warm the soup through (if it has cooled off or if you've made it in advance), and serve with a few croutons on top along with a swirl of the herby oil.
Note: I like to use ciabatta for croutons, but any great white artisan bread would be fine.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 933 calories, 74 grams fat, 46 grams carbohydrates, 25 grams protein, 29 milligrams cholesterol, 1,093 milligrams sodium, 8 grams dietary fiber.
Carrot-thyme pizzettas with buckwheat crust
Makes 4 to 6
Buckwheat crust:
- 1 package active dry yeast
- 3/4 cup warm water
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon more for greasing the bowl
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
Carrot puree:
- 1 pound carrots
- 2/3 cup fresh orange juice
- Sea salt and pepper
Toppings:
- 16 ounces ricotta
- 30 Nicoise olives
- A few sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed
- Zest of 1 orange
- Red pepper flakes
1. Put the first 5 ingredients in a mixer bowl fitted with the dough hook attachment. Let sit for 3 to 5 minutes, or until foamy. Add flours and knead for 5 minutes or until the dough is no longer sticky.
2. Put the other 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium bowl, add the dough and cover with plastic wrap. Put it in the fridge overnight to rise.
3. Make the crusts: Take the dough out and let it come to room temperature. Divide it into 4 to 6 pieces. Roll each piece out into a circle as thinly as possible and set aside.
4. Heat a large skillet or grill pan over high heat. Add one of the pieces of dough to the hot skillet. When it puffs and turns light brown, flip it. Cook these about halfway; they’ll finish cooking when you make the pizzettas.
Save time: Make the crusts in advance and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge or freezer.
5. To make the carrot puree: Peel and slice the carrots into coins. Place in a saucepan with the orange juice and a pinch of sea salt and pepper, cover, and cook over medium heat until softened. Remove from heat, pour into a blender and puree. Taste for seasonings.
6. Heat oven to 500 degrees.
7. To build pizzettas: Put 2 crusts on a large baking sheet, and spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of carrot puree on each one, spreading like pizza sauce. Add a few spoonfuls of ricotta per pizzetta, a few Nicoise olives and thyme leaves. Pop into the oven until the crusts become deep brown and the cheese has melted. Sprinkle some orange zest and red pepper flakes on top and serve right away.
Nutritional analysis per serving, based on 4: 611 calories, 27 grams fat, 73 grams carbohydrates, 23 grams protein, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 901 milligrams sodium, 9 grams dietary fiber, 38 percent of calories from fat.
Sweet potato noodles with miso-cashew cream
Makes 4 servings
- 1 cup cashews
- 1 tablespoon white miso
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon tamari or soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 3 ounces fresh spinach, finely chopped
- 2 scallions, sliced
- 1/4 jalapeño, finely chopped
- Small handful cilantro, finely chopped, plus more for serving
- Lime wedges, for serving
1. To make the cashew cream, first you’ll need to soak cashews in 1 cup of water in the fridge overnight. The next day, drain off the water and put the cashews in a blender along with the next 4 ingredients, plus 3/4 cup of water. Blend until creamy and pourable — you may need a bit more water.
Save time: Make the miso-cashew cream in advance and keep in a jar in the fridge.
2. Peel the sweet potatoes and make noodles out of them. (You may do this with a hand-held julienne slicer or a spiralizer.)
3. Put the grapeseed oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sweet potato noodles and let them cook, stirring often, until they soften slightly, but are still al dente. Add the chopped spinach, scallions, jalapeño and cilantro, and toss to combine. Pour about 1/3 of the miso-cashew cream over the noodles, and toss again. Serve warm or cold — it’s good either way — with lime wedges.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 343 calories, 23 grams fat, 30 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, no cholesterol, 282 milligrams sodium, 5 grams dietary fiber, 58 percent of calories from fat.
Orange-carrot cake
Makes 1 (8-by-4-inch) loaf or 12 servings
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup sugar
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 large egg, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup finely grated carrots
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees and line an 8-by 4-inch cake pan with parchment paper.
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
3. In mixer, cream butter, sugar and orange zest for 2 to 3 minutes or until very light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat for another minute or two. Mix in vanilla.
4. Add 1/3 of the flour mixture, half of the buttermilk, 1/3 more of the flour, the other half of the buttermilk and then the rest of the flour mixture. Mix until just combined. Fold in the carrots.
5. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan — it’ll be very thick — smooth it out, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until nicely browned and a knife or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes or so before lifting the cake out of the pan and placing it on a baking rack to cool completely.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 163 calories, 8 grams fat, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 39 milligrams cholesterol, 137 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 45 percent of calories from fat.
