For fast and easy-to-fix meals, start with beans

There’s a lot to love about humble legumes: They’re filled with fiber, easy on the wallet and extremely versatile.
When you cook a pot from scratch, most of the time is hands-off — and you’ll be rewarded with a hearty building block for fresh, satisfying meals all week long. Here are three delicious ways to cook with them.
GET PREPPED
Soak 16 ounces of your favorite beans overnight in enough water to cover by a few inches; drain. In a large pot, bring beans, 1 bay leaf, 3 cloves garlic, 1 peeled and halved onion, 4 teaspoons kosher salt and 10 cups water to a boil. Simmer for the time indicated below for each bean; if tender and creamy, remove from heat. If not, check every 15 minutes until they are. Let cool completely in broth. Discard aromatics. Refrigerate in broth for up to five days.
CANNELLINI: 1 hour of cooking time
KIDNEY: 1 hour and 30 minutes
BLACK: 1 hour
PINTO: 1 hour and 15 minutes
FROM POT TO PLATE
These tasty recipes can be made with any kind of beans. You can also swap homemade for a 15.5‑ounce can — just drain and rinse first.
One-pan Cuban chicken with rice and beans
Serves 4 to 6
- 1/4 pound thick-cut bacon (about 3 slices), cut into 1/4-inch pieces
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 green bell pepper, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 cups long-grain white rice
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 3/4 cups cooked black beans
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large straight-sided ovenproof skillet, brown bacon over medium-high, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon cumin, salt and pepper. Brown in skillet, turning once, about 10 minutes; transfer to plate.
2. Remove fat from skillet. Add oil, onion, bell pepper and garlic. Cook, stirring, until translucent, 3 minutes.
3. Add rice, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin and oregano. Cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add broth, beans and bacon; season with salt and pepper. Nestle in chicken, skin-side up. Bring to a boil, then cover and transfer to oven. Roast until liquid is absorbed and chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes; serve.
Pinto-bean burgers
Serves 4
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped shallot
- 1/3 cup toasted almonds, chopped, plus more for serving
- 1 3/4 cups cooked pinto beans
- 2/3 cup panko
- 1/2 cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta
- 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- Sprouts, sliced avocado and lemon wedges, for serving
1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and cook until soft, 3 minutes.
2. Pulse shallot, almonds, beans, panko, 1/4 cup roasted peppers and egg in a food processor until just combined. Season with salt and pepper, fold in feta, and form into four 3 1/2-inch patties.
3. Wipe skillet clean; heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Cook patties, flipping once, 8 minutes.
4. Mix yogurt and remaining 1/4 cup peppers. Spread on burgers and serve, with sprouts, avocado, lemon and almonds.
