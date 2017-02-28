$25,000 taco makes its debut at Grand Velas Los Cabos

Just in time for Taco Tuesday, the new Grand Velas Los Cabos in Mexico has debuted a $25,000 taco that is being described as the world’s most expensive taco. Available at the resort’s Frida restaurant, the pricey taco features a gold flake-infused corn tortilla filled with langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar and black truffle brie cheese topped with an exotic salsa comprised of dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 ultra-premium añejo tequila and civet coffee.
For more information on the Grand Velas Los Cabos resort, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://loscabos.grandvelas.com.
Comments