Magnolia restaurateurs give Fort Worth’s Race Street a try

Race Street needed more Good Food.
“People go to Fred’s or Kincaid’s for a good, old-fashioned burger, and one day we’d like to be considered like them,” said Juan Solis of Good Food Co., expanding his restaurant-bar empire from West Magnolia Avenue to Race Street northeast of downtown Fort Worth.
Solis and Evan Williams, friends from Magnolia hangouts, have teamed to open the small burger grill in the bare-bones space that formerly housed Greasy Bend Burgers.
“We want to bring a Magnolia twist to this side of town,” said Solis, owner of Tina’s Cocina and Upper 90 on that south-side street.
Williams had been cooking for the night-owl shift at Black Market Bakery & Cafe, a weekend pop-up that has closed.
They took over the burger grill six weeks ago and began updating Greasy Bend’s throwback classics, then changed the name and added a breakfast menu.
Good Food’s choices are simple: about 10 burger choices, cheesesteak or chicken sandwiches, chicken-fried steak or chicken platters, and salads with house-made dressings.
The burgers are hand-packed, gourmet-quality for a takeout price.
The basic burger is $4.50, or $6.75 with hand-cut fries and a drink.
Good Food Co. is slowly adding hours and amenities. For example, Solis promises central air conditioning next week, along with a patio by springtime.
Breakfast waffles will be added next month to the morning menu of bacon, sausage or chorizo tacos or sandwiches.
“We’re starting slow,” Solis said.
Good Food Co. is open for breakfast and lunch weekdays only, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at 2919 Race St., in what is called the River East district, at the corner of North Retta Street, about four blocks north of Texas 121; 817-759-9988, facebook.com/GoodFoodCom.
Biscuits to steak
The Bite My Biscuit food truck is going big-time.
Chefs Candice and Grant Lambdin gained regional fame for their Southern scratch homestyle biscuits and roving food truck responding to biscuit emergencies anywhere.
Now, they’re going beyond the biscuits.
The Lambdins are the new owners of Fire Oak Grill, a successful Southwestern grill on the Weatherford square.
Former owner and chef Eric Hunter is moving to open a farm-to-table restaurant in southern Louisiana, he said.
The Lambdins are from Benbrook and Weatherford, and Grant Lambdin went to a New England culinary school.
The biscuit truck will continue to operate while they adapt to Fire Oak. The truck serves steak, brisket, pork or chicken buttermilk biscuits; 817-755-0241, bitemybiscuitdfw.com.
After Bite My Biscuit won the Texas Food Truck Championship, DFW.com praised the Rog Spicy Burger Biscuit with bacon cream cheese, candied jalapeños and habanero pickles.
Fire Oak is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Fridays and dinner Saturdays at 114 Austin Ave., Weatherford, 817-598-0400; fireoakgrill.com.
East-side Blue Zone
Three east Fort Worth restaurants have joined the Blue Zones Project list of options for health-conscious dining.
Italy Pasta & Pizza, 800 E. Loop 820, has added a baked eggplant rollatini, a veggie pasta and a Mediterranean salad, along with gluten-free goat-cheese pasta Alfredo.
The Library Cafe, 1280 Woodhaven Blvd., serves two new soups, and veggie wraps and burgers.
The Lady and the Pit, 2220 Handley Drive, is offering a baked sweet potato, zucchini squash and sauteed spinach, together as a $12.99 veggie plate or as sides with the barbecue platters.
They join the list of more than 30 local restaurants serving balanced dishes focusing on vegetables or lower in calories and fat. The list includes such restaurants as Bird Café, Fixture Kitchen, Los Vaqueros Stockyards, Righteous Foods and Taco Heads, along with Mediterranean restaurants such as Byblos, Terra Mediterranean Grill and the Zoës Kitchen chain.
On the way
New openings, now and coming:
▪ Savor Pâtisserie, a bakery shop specializing in gaily decorated French macarons, is open as a pop-up shop at 2926 Crockett St., a former gelato shop in the West 7th shopping village.
The shop also has weekly macaron-making classes; savorpatisserie.com.
▪ Bartaco, a Connecticut-based chain of beachfront taco lounges, will open along the Clear Fork riverbank in the Westbank shopping center near HG Sply Co,
▪ The new El Ranchito Restaurant is still expected to open by April in Arlington.
The Sanchez family from Dallas’ Tejano and La Calle Doce restaurants will open their second Ranchito in the former Buck n’ Loons grill at 3517 S. Cooper St.; elranchito-dallas.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
