Tips for making the perfect mac and cheese

Rich, creamy and just about impossible to resist, this childhood favorite graduates to grown-up status with this quick yet elegant recipe. The secret is a blend of three cheeses, plus mustard powder for a subtle kick. To get creative with your winter carbo-loading, try these two delicious variations as well.
Three tips that make all the difference
1. Pick a noodle. Choose a small shape with ridges or curves that the cheese sauce can cling to.
2. Keep it smooth. To prevent clumps in the bechamel sauce, warm the milk in a saucepan or microwave before adding it to the roux.
3. Blend well. Each cheese plays a crucial role in this dish’s flavor and texture.
- American melts smoothly.
- Sharp cheddar adds punch.
- Parmesan has a hint of nuttiness.
The magic of pasta water
As mac and cheese cools, the sauce tightens and loses some of its creaminess. But if you don’t serve it right away, no worries — just place the pot over a low flame, and stir in reserved pasta water, a few tablespoons at a time, to loosen the sauce without diluting the rich flavor.
Macaroni and cheese
1 pound short pasta, like elbow macaroni, cavatappi or rigatoni
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons mustard powder
2 cups whole milk, warm
1 cup (4 ounces) American cheese, chopped
2 cups (8 ounces) sharp cheddar, grated
1 cup (2 ounces) Parmesan, grated
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1. Cook pasta. Prepare pasta in a medium pot of boiling salted water until al dente, about 2 minutes less than per package instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water (which you can use later).
2. Make a bechamel. Return empty pot to medium heat; add butter. When butter melts and foams, add flour and whisk until darkened slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mustard powder; whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes.
3. Melt in cheese. Reduce heat to low and add cheese in 3 batches, starting with American. Follow with cheddar and Parmesan. Whisk to fully combine after adding each cheese. Season with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Add pasta, stir to coat and serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 502 calories, 23 grams fat, 49 grams carbohydrates, 23 grams protein, 69 milligrams cholesterol, 615 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 42 percent of calories from fat.
The next level: Two more ways to indulge
Baked macaroni with broiled tomatoes
For this remix of the beloved tomato soup and grilled cheese combination, slice 3 Roma tomatoes into thick rounds, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Broil until tomatoes start to brown, about 8 minutes; let cool slightly. Prepare 12 ounces cavatappi per step 1; toss with cheese sauce from step 3 and 1/4 cup pasta water. Transfer to an 8-inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix 1 cup panko with 2 tablespoons melted butter and 1/4 cup each grated Parmesan and cheddar. Top pasta with broiled tomatoes and panko mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until bubbly, about 30 minutes.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 567 calories, 32 grams fat, 46 grams carbohydrates, 24 grams protein, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 737 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 50 percent of calories from fat.
Swiss-fondue mac and cheese
Take a quick trip to the Alps. Prepare 1 pound rigatoni, and replace 1/4 cup of the whole milk with dry vermouth. In step 3, use these cheeses: 1/2 cup (2 ounces) finely chopped Raclette, 2 cups (8 ounces) grated Gruyere and 2 cups (4 ounces) grated Emmentaler. Sprinkle with chopped flat-leaf parsley; serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 503 calories, 22 grams fat, 49 grams carbohydrates, 24 grams protein, 70 milligrams cholesterol, 609 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 41 percent of calories from fat.
