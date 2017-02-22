Tio Carlos will feed you well in Colleyville

Opened near the beginning of the year in Colleyville, Tio Carlos Mexican-Latin Grill has deep DFW roots, with a Las Colinas location that’s been open for more than 20 years.
The newer location, which moved into a space formerly occupied by Matt’s Rancho Martinez, is at the north end of a shopping center anchored by a Whole Foods Market. The key word in the restaurant’s name is “Latin”: Along with the usual fajitas, enchiladas, taco plates, burritos and rellenos, the large menu features a más al sur section that skews a little more Caribbean and Central and South American, with such items as a pupusa plate and a Lomito Argentino, described on the menu as a “Large Argentine style sandwich filled with grilled steak, fried eggs, jack cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa rosa.”
Did I say the menu is large? There are more than 60 entree-sized dishes, in addition to the appetizers, salads, soups, quesadillas and nachos. It’s pretty overwhelming. If you’re the indecisive type, you might want to do some research on the restaurant’s website before you go.
The strange thing is, with all those menu options, the mantra of our most recent lunch there became: “This just needs a little more.”
Complimentary chips and salsa came with a black-bean dip, and while the salsa had decent heat, the chips and beans were pretty forgettable.
The appetizers portion of the menu is largely made up of quesos: queso fajita, queso chorizo flameado, chili con queso, queso blanco — you get the idea. While we’re still immature enough to think that food that comes to the table on fire is kinda cool, we bypasssed the flameado version for cups of queso picadillo and queso verde ($7 each; a cup is plenty for two, by the way). We liked the ground beef in the picadillo, and both cups of cheese had a good texture. But the queso verde needed a little more green-chile flavor.
An order of brisket tacos ($13) included three large tacos with excellent, tender brisket, poblanos, onion and melted jack, along with standard bean soup, rice, a rich molcajete sauce and avocado slices. No problems here.
The Lomito Argentino ($13) was an enormous sandwich, and each bite seemed to bring out a different flavor burst: the fried eggs added yolky texture, the jack cheese melty gooiness, the meats flavorful enough to almost render the vegetables redundant. But the steak needed to be a little more tender, especially in a sandwich that you’re probably not eating with a knife and fork. And the accompanying fries could have used a little more salt or seasoning.
We split a tres leches dessert ($7), and found the cake and the icing to be pleasing, sweet ways to end the meal. But it’s a tres leches — it should bleed milk when you stick your fork into it. It could’ve been just a little more moist.
To be clear, nothing here was an out-and-out disappointment. But this is an ambitious menu, in a tough spot for a restaurant, roughly a mile away from where a Gloria’s location has been successfully covering similar culinary territory for several years.
Luckily, there’s a lot more on this menu to bring us back for return visits to find the added flavor and creativity we craved.
Comments