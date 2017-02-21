Let the good times roll with these Mardi Gras recipes

It’s Mardi Gras season again, and this year the Fat Tuesday good times will roll on Feb. 28.
The secret to perfect Mardi Gras cuisine is in the roux. A true Cajun roux (pronounced “roo”) can be used to make an amazingly rich, brown authentic shrimp etouffee.
When I was growing up, my mom taught me to make what she called a cream sauce with 3 tablespoons butter, 3 heaping tablespoons flour and 2 cups of milk. (Always 3/3/2) What she was actually teaching us to make was the French version of a roux, bechamel sauce. It’s the sauce base for mac ’n cheese, Alfredo sauce and lots of other dishes. A Cajun roux is similar, only it’s equal parts oil and flour cooked low and slow until it takes on a dark caramel color with a slightly nutty fragrance.
It requires a small commitment of time to gently stir for up to an hour to get the perfect brown, caramel color, but those who like to cook will find the payoff worth it every minute you’ll spend.
A great, dark roux adds a depth of flavor to your Cajun dishes that you can’t get any other way. Turn on some Zydeco music and just stir, stir, stir.
I’ve paired my shrimp etouffee with a cool crabmeat salad made with fresh lump crabmeat, mayo, onion, celery, tabasco and some paprika for color. Serve this on top of a perfect green leaf of butter lettuce and you’ve got a light and pretty side dish to accompany to your Cajun meal.
Traditional pecan pralines will finish off your meal in two sweet, sugary bites.
As they say in the Big Easy, let the good times roll!
Nancy Farrar is the Chef Impersonator. Contact her at ChefImpersonator@gmail.com or visit www.ChefImpersonator.com.
Shrimp etouffee
Serves 4
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups diced onion
- 1/2 cup diced green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 8-ounce jar clam juice
- 1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 11/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning (suggested: Tony Chachere’s)
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
- 2 pounds raw shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on or off (I use frozen, pre-peeled, tails on)
- Green onions, sliced for garnish
- Cooked white rice for serving
1. To make the roux: In a cast-iron skillet or heavy saucepan, whisk together the oil and flour on low heat. Whisk continuously for 30-45 minutes on low heat until roux takes on a brown caramel color. It will begin to turn white, and then brown very slowly as you stir. Low and slow is the key. You don’t want to burn your roux.
2. When the roux has reached a rich brown caramel color, add the onion, green pepper, celery and garlic. Cook on low for about 10-15 minutes until the vegetables become tender.
3. Add clam juice, tomatoes, Creole seasoning, Worcestershire, black and cayenne peppers, salt, thyme and Tabasco and simmer for 15 minutes.
4. Add shrimp and cook for 3-5 minutes until fully cooked. Serve over cooked white rice and top with green onion for garnish.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 628 calories, 32 grams fat, 35 grams carbohydrates, 50 grams protein, 345 milligrams cholesterol, 1,155 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber, 46 percent of calories from fat.
Crabmeat salad
Serves 2
- 16 ounces jumbo lump crab meat, undrained (imitation can be used if you prefer)
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons very finely diced onion
- 2 tablespoons very finely diced celery
- 2-3 drops Tabasco sauce (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 large pieces of butter lettuce (to use as serving cups)
- Paprika, as garnish
1. Combine all ingredients except lettuce and paprika in a bowl and refrigerate for an hour, or overnight if possible, to meld flavors.
To serve: Place 1/2 cup crabmeat salad atop butter lettuce leaf. Garnish with celery leaves (or parsley) and paprika.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 303 calories, 14 grams fat, 2 grams carbohydrates, 41 grams protein, 182 milligrams cholesterol, 751 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 43 percent of calories from fat.
Pecan pralines
Makes about 1 dozen
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- pinch of sea salt
- 1 1/2 cups pecan pieces
1. Place both sugars, butter, cream and salt in nonstick pot and bring to a boil, stirring regularly about 4 minutes. Add pecans and boil for about another minute.
2. Remove from heat and let cool in the pot until mixture just begins to thicken as it cools slightly. Spoon onto parchment paper and cool completely.
Nutritional analysis per praline: 277 calories, 18 grams fat, 31 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 24 milligrams cholesterol, 58 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 55 percent of calories from fat.
