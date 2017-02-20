These citrus stars shine, day or night

Grapefruits are bright spots in an otherwise not great time of year for fresh produce. They’re an ideal combination of sweet and tart, and loaded with vitamin C, potassium and fiber. Plus, they keep well in the refrigerator for a few weeks. Here’s how to wake up any meal with this winter wonder food.
Good to know
▪ Grapefruits are great for juicing. Bring the fruit to room temperature for easy squeezing.
▪ When buying, look for signs of a ripe and juicy fruit: heavy for its size, with taut and shiny skin.
▪ Half a medium-size grapefruit packs about half the full daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Lycopene, an antioxidant also found in tomatoes, provides the rosy hue.
Three-step easy prep
1. To remove the skin, pith (white flesh), membranes and most seeds from a grapefruit, start by trimming the ends with a sharp knife.
2. Set the grapefruit on one end, and slice off the peel and pith in sections, following the curve of the fruit.
3. Cut along both sides of the membrane to release each segment, working over a bowl to catch juices. (This step, called “supreming,” works for any citrus fruit.) You can also halve the fruit and thinly slice it or just cut it into thick rounds.
Slices of life
Grapefruit can invigorate any meal. It provides a tart contrast to smoked trout, a brightness to earthy beets and a burst of flavor to ricotta paired with cardamom honey.
For lunch: Smoked-trout “Cobb” salad
Serves 4
1⁄4 cup fresh grapefruit juice
2 tablespoons shallot, minced
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 cups romaine hearts, chopped
2 cups watercress, tough stems removed
3 cups farro, cooked
8 ounces flaked smoked trout
1 avocado, sliced
1 grapefruit, halved and thinly sliced
1. For the dressing, whisk together grapefruit juice, shallot and mustard; season with kosher salt and pepper. Whisk in olive oil.
2. Toss romaine hearts, watercress and farro with 1⁄3 cup dressing. Top with smoked trout, avocado and grapefruit. Season with pepper, drizzle with more dressing and serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 550 calories, 27 grams fat, 54 grams carbohydrates, 22 grams protein, 33 milligrams cholesterol, 77 milligrams sodium, 11 grams dietary fiber, 44 percent of calories from fat.
For dinner: Vinegar-roasted beets with salsa verde
Serves: 4
6 baby beets, peeled and quartered
2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, plus 1 1/2 teaspoons
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, and more for drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1⁄2 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1⁄4 cup fresh mint, chopped
1 tablespoon capers
3 small grapefruits, sliced
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. In an 8-inch square baking dish, toss baby beets with 2 tablespoons each red-wine vinegar and water. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Cover with foil; roast until tender, about 50 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, mix salsa verde of parsley, mint, capers, 1 1/2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar, 1/2 cup olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place slices of grapefruit with beets on a platter; drizzle with salsa verde. Season with salt and pepper; serve at room temperature.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 328 calories, 27 grams fat, 22 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, no cholesterol, 73 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber, 72 percent of calories from fat.
Anytime: Ricotta and cardamom honey
Serves 4
6 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
1⁄2 cup honey
1 grapefruit, supremed
Fresh ricotta cheese
1. In a small saucepan, toast cardamom pods over medium-high heat. Add 1⁄4 cup water and honey; stir. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Let cool.
2. Arrange grapefruit over a few scoops of ricotta, drizzle with cardamom honey and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper. Use leftover honey in tea, on toast or in any recipe that calls for the natural sweetener.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 234 calories, 5 grams fat, 43 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, 19 milligrams cholesterol, 78 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 18 percent of calories from fat.
