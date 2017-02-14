Bake, roast and broil

These satisfying weeknight meals will keep your stove top clean and your kitchen cozy. The following recipes — including a savory roast pork, sea bass with a Mediterranean twist and artichoke-and-spinach pizza — cook entirely in the oven. just prepare and enjoy.
Porchetta-style roast pork
Serves 4
4 cloves garlic, smashed
2 tablespoons fennel seeds, toasted
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary
1 small lemon, zested, then halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 pork loin (2 1⁄4 pounds), trimmed
8 ounces pancetta, thinly sliced
1 pound small fingerling potatoes, halved
1 sweet yellow onion (12 ounces), cut into eighths
1. Heat oven to 425 degrees with rack in center. In a food processor, combine garlic, fennel seeds, rosemary, lemon zest, 1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt and 3 tablespoons oil; pulse to a paste. Pat pork dry. On a rimmed baking sheet, rub pork all over with garlic mixture and wrap with pancetta, overlapping slightly; secure with twine at 2-inch intervals.
2. Toss potatoes, onion and lemon slices with remaining 3 tablespoons oil. Season with salt and pepper; scatter around pork. Drizzle with 1/3 cup water; roast, basting with juices until pancetta is crisp and a thermometer inserted in thickest part of meat registers 138 degrees, 40 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; tent with foil.
3. Return sheet to oven and continue to roast vegetables, tossing once, 10 minutes more. Remove strings from pork and slice. Serve, alongside vegetables, and drizzled with pan juices.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 722 calories, 37 grams fat, 31 grams carbohydrates, 65 grams protein, 155 milligrams cholesterol, 1,635 milligrams sodium, 5 grams dietary fiber, 46 percent of calories from fat.
Artichoke-and-spinach skillet pizza
For pizza-oven-quality crust, be sure to get the skillet ripping hot.
Serves 4
1/2 cup ricotta
1⁄4 cup shredded mozzarella
1⁄2 teaspoon minced garlic (from 1 small clove)
1 1⁄2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for pan and drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Unbleached all-purpose flour, for dusting
1 pound store-bought or homemade pizza dough (for recipe, go to marthastewart.com/pizza-dough)
1 can (13.5 ounces) artichoke-heart quarters, drained
1 cup packed baby-spinach leaves
1. Heat oven to 500 degrees, with a 10-inch heatproof skillet (preferably cast-iron) on rack in lower third. Once oven reaches temperature, let skillet continue to heat 15 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together cheeses, garlic, oil, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and a pinch of pepper.
2. On a lightly floured baking sheet, stretch dough to a 12-inch round. Remove skillet from oven and brush with an oiled paper towel. Carefully press dough into skillet, pushing up at edges to form a crust. Bake until bubbles form, 2 minutes. Remove from oven; top with cheese mixture, artichokes and spinach, then drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake pizza until bubbling and crisp on bottom, about 12 minutes more. Let cool slightly, then slice and serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 478 calories, 17 grams fat, 66 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams protein, 22 milligrams cholesterol, 156 milligrams sodium, 6 grams dietary fiber, 32 percent of calories from fat.
Sea bass with kale and cannellini beans
Any flaky white fish, like hake or cod, can be substituted for sea bass.
Serves 4
2 bunches lacinato kale, ribs removed, coarsely chopped (8 packed cups)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 cans (each 15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 skin-on sea-bass fillets (each 4 ounces)
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar
1⁄2 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced (1⁄2 cup)
1⁄4 cup pitted, halved Kalamata olives
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss kale with 2 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast, tossing once, until beginning to crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from oven; add beans and 1 tablespoon oil to sheet and toss to coat. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper; place on top of kale mixture and drizzle with oil. Roast until fish is opaque and flaky, 10 to 12 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, stir together orange juice, vinegar, onion and olives. Stir in remaining 5 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Transfer fish to a plate; drizzle half of vinaigrette over kale and beans. Divide evenly among plates, top each with fish and serve, with remaining vinaigrette spooned over top.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 630 calories, 35 grams fat, 47 grams carbohydrates, 34 grams protein, 47 milligrams cholesterol, 651 milligrams sodium, 11 grams dietary fiber, 49 percent of calories from fat.
Stuffed portobellos with arugula-and-bread salad
Serves 4
4 large portobello mushrooms (1 pound total), stems removed
7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1⁄2 loaf rustic Italian bread, cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes (6 cups)
1 pound spicy Italian chicken sausage, casings removed
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 1⁄4 cups shredded fontina (from a 4-ounce block)
4 cups packed baby arugula
1 small bulb fennel, thinly sliced (2 cups)
4 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees with racks in upper and lower thirds. Place mushrooms stem-side up on a rimmed baking sheet; brush all over with 3 tablespoons oil. Season with salt and pepper. On another rimmed baking sheet, toss 4 cups bread with 2 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast mushrooms on top rack until softened, and bread cubes on bottom until golden, 12 minutes.
2. Combine sausage, egg and remaining 2 cups bread; season with salt and pepper. Divide evenly among mushroom caps; roast until cooked through, 15 minutes more.
3. Adjust oven to broil. Divide cheese among mushrooms; broil until golden and bubbly, 3 minutes. Toss croutons with arugula, fennel, vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons oil; season with salt and pepper. Serve mushrooms, with salad alongside.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 776 calories, 52 grams fat, 43 grams carbohydrates, 38 grams protein, 179 milligrams cholesterol, 1,381 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber, 59 percent of calories from fat.
