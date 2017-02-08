Salsa Limon to break ground on upcoming Magnolia location

Things have been moving fast for Salsa Limon the past few months. What started as a food truck has begun expanding across DFW, mostly in Fort Worth, although it recently announced plans to expand into Dallas.
The Dallas news came on the heels of the opening of Salsa Limon “Centro” in downtown Fort Worth and the move — building and all — of the “Museo” location to the upcoming River District development off White Settlement Road in west Fort Worth (that location, now called “Distrito,” is scheduled to open in the fall).
Now Salsa Limon is getting ready to enter one of Fort Worth’s hottest restaurant areas: Magnolia Avenue. Groundbreaking on a new location is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at 1455 and 1465 W. Magnolia Ave..; that’s near the west end of the Magnolia strip, across from The Bearded Lady.
According to a release, the location, owned by Ryan Dodson and Dak Hatfield, will share an 18,000-square-foot mixed-use project consisting of two buildings (explaining the two addresses) and parking, separated by an outdoor paseo including a garden and patio. The taqueria, which specializes in “unapologetically Mexico City-style tacos” (think small, street-style, but loaded; try the tripa) will share the development with Panther City Vinyl, a new vintage-record store that will also offer new discs.
Architects Studio 97w, contractor Crimson Building Co., and developers Hatfield Properties and Dodson Companies estimate that the new development will open by the end of 2017, according to the release, but it is always worth remembering that restaurants seldom hit their target opening dates.
Salsa Limon’s other locations include La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth, and at 3005 S. University Drive (Salsa Limon “Universidad”) near TCU.
