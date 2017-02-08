Lakewood Brewing seduces with new, smaller bottles

What is love if it’s not shared?
Beer certainly supports that adage. It’s a social beverage, and sharing a beer with a friend — or a love interest — almost always complements the endeavour.
However, sometimes you just want a little something for yourself. Call it selfish. Call it solitary. Call it whatever you like. A beer by yourself is perfectly acceptable.
Until recently, Dallas’ Lakewood Brewing only made one kind of sharing reasonable for its decadent and much-loved Seduction Series of Temptress variants. French Quarter, Sin Mint, Mole and Raspberry Temptress were all in 22-ounce bomber bottles, so unless you were looking to consume an investment’s worth of indulgence, you were roped into splitting the bottle with a friend or two. Add the premium (but still worth it) price tag of around $14, and you had beers that were both special in flavor and in cost.
Lakewood is all about the love, and it’s clear by the shift to four packs of 12-ounce bottles of the Seduction Series that Lakewood has acknowledged that drinkers love these beers, but want a little more flexibility in consumption of them.
Not only does the four-pack make things easier, its price point is much friendlier also. At roughly the same cost as the previous 22-ounce bombers, four packs run around $14. With 48 ounces of beer rather than 22 ounces, this beer suddenly costs a fraction of what it did before.
When something like this happens, it’s reminiscent of the weird corner of beer-purchasing microeconomics where consumers consider a $7 bomber (32 cents per ounce) to be a bargain and a $12 four-pack (25 cents per ounce) to be premium. This is a mystery that never seems solvable, but regardless of all that, Lakewood has done a smart thing here.
Raspberry Temptress is the first of the bunch to be released in a four-pack, and it’s good as ever. With big, bright raspberry fruitiness and a hint of tartness, this version of Temptress is ripe for Valentine’s Day. Decadent sweetness from the Temptress base lends chocolate lusciousness that rounds out this dessert of a beer.
In addition to the core four of this series, a fifth, as-yet-unannounced addition to the lineup is coming this summer.
The big, beautiful bottle of years past with the artistic screened label and adorable “TO-FROM” label might be gone, but in its absence is the same delightful beer in a more reasonable serving size at half the cost. What’s not to love about that?
Quick sips
Valentine’s is for drinkers: Deep Ellum Brewing in Dallas (Deepellumbrewing.com), 903 Brewers in Sherman (903brewers.com), and Chimera Brewing in Fort Worth (chimerabrew.com) are all hosting Valentine’s dinners Tuesday. Martin House (martinhousebrewing.com) is also holding an event at the brewery that will feature a “couples eating contest” and a dog-kissing booth (why not?).
Community turns four: Community Beer Company at 1530 Inspiration Drive in Dallas is celebrating its fourth anniversary at the brewery noon-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Featuring an enviable tap list, if this event is anything like last year’s, it’s not to be missed.
