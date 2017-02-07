Ampersand to bring coffee & coffee cocktails to Fort Worth

There are those of us — ahem! — who not only can’t get through a morning without several cups of coffee, but have a fondness for coffee-fueled alcoholic beverages: Everything from the White Russians of Big Lebowski fame to the coffee-flavored ales, stouts and porters with a more pronounced presence on the craft-beer market (check out Rahr & Sons’ Iron Joe and the Coffee Porter from Blanco-based Real Ale Brewing Co. for starters).
And while you can get a good coffee-centric cocktail at most places that go beyond beer and wine, there hasn’t been a space dedicated to coffee cocktails in Fort Worth — till now. Well, till April.
Ampersand, which bills itself as coffeehouse by day and caffeine-fueled bar by night, announced Tuesday that it plans to open in April at 3009 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th area. That’s a couple of blocks west of Rodeo Goat, and across from Landmark Bar & Kitchen.
According to a release, the new concept comes from hospitality group MRTD, which includes entrepreneur Reham Choudhury, who is an investor in multiple successful concepts in Dallas. Although we prefer his Twitter bio: “Creator of random things.”
Choudhury has a family history in the coffee business.
“I have wanted to create a concept like Ampersand for a long time,” he says in the release. “You may come in to meet someone for coffee but stay for the cocktails. Both types of beverages are ways to connect friends, families, business contacts or even strangers.”
During the day, Ampersand will offer locally air-roasted coffee, specialty craft coffee and select coffee cocktails. Plans call for an in-house coffee-roasting operation and a master roaster on staff.
Evenings will bring more coffee-inspired cocktails and coffee-spirit pairings. Featured cocktails include the Cold Fashioned, a spin on an old-fashioned, infused with cold brew; the Ampersand Mule, a coffee-infused Moscow mule; a spiked vanilla bean latte; and a wine milkshake called the Amy Winehouse, made with ice cream, pinot noir and vanilla-infused vodka. Cocktails will be made with in-house infused liquors. Local beers and wines will will also be available.
MRTD has plans to develop more projects in Fort Worth. Ampersand will offer free coffee every day to men and women in uniform – even those on night shifts.
Ampersand’s 3,200 square-foot space will have a modern interior with modular furniture to easily rearrange as needed. Large garage doors with windows will allow for plenty of natural lighting.
Ampersand is now hiring for approximately 25 part-time and full-time positions. Interested applicants can visit ampersandfw.com for more information and to apply.
Ampersand will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Coffee service ends each day at 6 p.m.; happy hour 6-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday..
