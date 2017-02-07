If your Valentine’s plan was Little Lilly, you’ll be heartbroken

Some Valentine’s Day diners will face a change of plans while Little Lilly Sushi repairs damage from a Friday oven fire.
Owner “Danny” Liu said the restaurant will reopen in about three weeks after kitchen repairs.
According to a Fort Worth fire department spokesman, units arrived Friday afternoon to find smoke rising from the roof and a fire in the oven.
Liu opened Little Lilly Sushi in 2014 in place of Hui Chuan Sushi, and it was quickly named one of Texas’ best new restaurants by Texas Monthly, The Dallas Morning News and other publications.
Original chef Jesús García made headlines before leaving for other opportunities including his current restaurant, Oni Ramen. But Liu, who had worked at the old Sushi Zone and now-gone Sushi Yoko, has maintained Little Lilly’s reputation.
According to Ridglea Village’s Dallas-based landlord, the fire did not affect construction at the new R Taco next door, projected to open this spring.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
