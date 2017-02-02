LightCatcher Winery up for sale, along with its scenic view

LightCatcher Winery & Bistro, one of Tarrant County’s first wineries and tasting rooms, is on the market along with the 4-acre site and reception room in hills northwest of downtown Fort Worth.
The 15-year-old winery and tasting room will remain open while up for sale at an asking price of $1.1 million, according to the online real estate listing. The brand and equipment are for sale separately, owner Caris Turpen said this week.
“We have now spent 25 years in the wine business and have accomplished major awards and recognitions for our wines and quality of food and service,” Turpen wrote in an online message.
“Now, this having already been our second career, we seek semi-retirement.” She will continue as a local writer and artist, she said.
LightCatcher opened in 2002 when Turpen, an artist and Emmy-winning cinematographer, decided to launch a winery on Farm Road 1886, then a hilly backroad west of Lakeside off the Jacksboro Highway.
LightCatcher continues with its regular schedule of weekend dinners, wine tastings and music, including Jazz Sundays.
Valentine’s Day dinners ($75) will be served beginning at 6 p.m. both Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 with swing music by Aurora Bleu.
When LightCatcher opened, the older La Buena Vida Vineyards was still in its original Springtown location nearby. La Buena Vida later moved to Grapevine.
