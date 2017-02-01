Less waiting, more meat at Heim Barbecue

The crowd has calmed at the new temple of Fort Worth barbecue.
Six months after it opened to regional publicity and overwhelming turnout, Heim Barbecue now has brisket and ribs through dinner, and the line moves quicker.
Emma and Travis Heim’s craft barbecue has always drawn lines on weekends, first to a barbecue trailer near Interstate 35W and now to a fast-casual restaurant and bar in a historic building on West Magnolia Avenue.
But the lines are shorter on weekdays, particularly Mondays or Thursdays. And Heim now has enough Creekstone brisket and Niman Ranch ribs to serve well into the evening most nights.
In other words, Heim has gone from regional phenomenon to reliable local restaurant, serving barbecue, made-from-scratch sides and homemade banana pudding.
There’s even a new Monday-night special: the Heimburger, a double-decker smoked-brisket cheeseburger ($10, only after 4 p.m.).
Also, there’s a way to get around the line: If there’s a seat at the bar, order from the bartender.
At lunch, there’s also a takeout-only window in back. Order and dine in the park across the street.
Call quickly to order a $137 take-out Super Bowl package that feeds 8-10 people with a half-brisket, bacon burnt ends and sides. (The deadline is 10 a.m. Friday.)
A second Heim on White Settlement Road is expected to open this year.
Heim is open for lunch and dinner daily except Tuesdays; 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, heimbbq.com.
Americado style
One of Dallas’ hottest design studios has a hand in two new Fort Worth restaurants.
The new Americado concept on West Berry Street and La Zona on West Magnolia Avenue are both the work of Coeval Studio, designers of Dallas’ Stirr, Cedar Grove, Street’s Fine Chicken and more.
Americado is a flashy food hall combining separate food stations for tacos, rotisserie chicken and enchiladas. It will open about March 1 in a former auto repair garage at 2000 W. Berry St.
La Zona is a Spanish tapas restaurant, bar and patio opening in mid-March in place of a former barber shop at 1264 W. Magnolia Ave.; lazonamagnolia.com.
Social in Arlington
Brian Olenjack isn’t returning to Arlington yet, but his cooking is.
The former chef at Olenjack’s Grille also consulted on the menu for Social House. That popular local restaurant and bar will open in the new Champions Park shops on Interstate 30.
Also opening this spring at Champions: BurgerFi, Torchy’s Tacos, Urban Bricks Pizza, Salata and some smaller sandwich, yogurt and bake shops.
Pats or Falcons?
Whiskey & Rye, the pub and lunch cafe in the Omni Fort Worth hotel, is serving Atlanta and Boston food specials Sunday for the Super Bowl.
The “Atlanta dirty bird” ($9) is a Buffalo chicken potato-skin platter. (No, I don’t know why that’s Atlantan.)
The New England lobster-salad potato skins ($9) are a better fit.
If the Patriots win, celebrate all week next week in the Omni’s Cast Iron with original clam chowder from the Omni Parker House hotel in Boston. That’s coincidentally scheduled as part of a weekly soup specials promotion.
(Except for fried chicken, Atlanta dining is a tough sell in Texas. But if the Falcons win, you might celebrate at any Zaxby’s or Chick-fil-A. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is also now Atlanta-owned.)
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
