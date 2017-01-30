Argentina meets Tex-Mex in new Colleyville restaurant

Texas 26’s newest Latin fusion restaurant is open, with a flashy Italian restaurant not far behind.
Tio Carlos Mex-Latin Spirit, the second location for a popular Irving restaurant, is open in the Colleyville Downs shopping center at Glade Road near Whole Foods Market.
Owner Carlos Benitez takes the now-familar concept of Salva-Tex-Mex to another continent. Tio Carlos serves basic Tex-Mex, but also entraña Argentina (skirt steak), a huge lomo Argentino cheesesteak-and-eggs sandwich, empañadas, and Peruvian lomo saltado, a steak-and-potatoes stir-fry.
“We have traditional Tex-Mex — the chili con carne and the enchiladas in sour cream sauce — but we also have a lot of different dishes to try,” Benitez said this week.
“We don’t try to mix the flavors together. We are not going to forget what is popular in Texas. But we are very proud of it all.”
Benitez worked for a contemporary Tex-Mex chain before opening his first Tio Carlos in Irving. He moved that restaurant to North O’Connor Road, just north of the Airport Freeway.
“Las Colinas and Colleyville are very similar in neighborhood quality and style,” Benitez said.
“I was driving over here one day and I thought this looked a lot like Las Colinas. Then I heard there was a space available,” he said. (Matt’s Rancho Martinez closed)
So far, Colleyville diners haven’t strayed far from the Tex-Mex and seafood menus (the grilled mango-avocado tilapia, lemon tilapia and charbroiled salmon seem to be favorites).
“Customers here want anything with brisket,” Benitez said: “Brisket enchiladas [served here with queso blanco], brisket tacos, brisket nachos — anything with brisket.”
The menu also includes Salvadoran mariscada soup with shrimp, scallops, lobster and snapper, and breakfasts such as chilaquiles, fried plantains and (of course) eggs with brisket.
A weekday lunch menu offfers $8 combinations, $10 with brisket or grilled chicken, or $8 Salvadoran pupusas.
Tio Carlos is open for lunch and dinner weekdays, brunch and dinner weekends; 4843 Colleyville Blvd., No. 330, 682-325-4397, tiocarlos.com.
Caffe is coming
Nearby, Loveria Caffe Taste of Italy will open by mid-February, with a chef from Ravenna, Italy, planning to launch not only a restaurant but a specialty foods-and-coffees shop.
A sample online menu offers very traditional but authentic northern Italian entrees, but chef Michele Ragazzini is still finishing plans.
Partner Michelle Rawls and architects Andrea Matteucci and Stefania Bartozzi brought furnishings from Milan.
It’s at 5615 Colleyville Blvd. in Town Center Colleyville; 817-932-2771, loveriacaffe.com.
Leftbank Burgers
News broke this week about the first restaurant coming to the new Leftbank shopping center along West Seventh Street near the Clear Fork river bridge, and it’s big.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar from Austin will open next door to a new Tom Thumb Food & Pharmacy store there, snaring the downtown burger crowd before it can get as far as top competitor Rodeo Goat.
Look for the Leftbank shops to start opening in April.
The nearest current Hopdoddy is in Dallas at 3227 McKinney Ave., or in University Park at 6030 Luther Lane; https://www.hopdoddy.com/
Bread is ready
A new Great Harvest Bread Co. Bakery & Cafe will open Friday on West Magnolia Avenue.
The Montana-based company offers breads with fresh-milled wheat from family farms, and a menu of breakfasts, grain bowls or salads and panini.
It’s open weekdays at 7:30 a.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m., adding another option to Magnolia’s breakfast row along with Brewed, the Paris Coffee Shop and other brunch options.
It’s at 1305 W. Magnolia Ave. at South Lake Street; 682-708-7228, greatharvest.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
