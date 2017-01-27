Ugly Pug and all its Rahr friends are getting a new look

Rahr & Sons is going all-in on cans.
Fort Worth’s original craft brewery announced this week that it will be transitioning this year to primarily canning its beers instead of bottling them. In mid-April, mainstays like Ugly Pug and Texas Red will join Rahr’s offerings that are already canned, like Pride of Texas Pale Ale and Rahr Blonde.
Many craft breweries have been switching to cans recently for several reasons -- portability and cans prevent light and oxygen from affecting the taste and freshness of a beer. It’s also more environmental friendly.
The brewery’s move to cans will also feature a label refresh, featuring a shield design that was first used on cans of Rahr’s Pride of Texas in 2014.
Finally, Rahr will debut a new beer in April called Dadgum IPA.
It will be Rahr’s first commercial release of a West Coast-inspired India pale ale. The brewery says Dadgum “will have flavors of Citra and Lemondrop hops and lively bitterness with intense notes of fresh cut pine and tropical fruit.”
Comments