Bronson Rock making a comeback in Keller?

As befits a burger-beer joint whose name had its roots in a TV show, Bronson Rock Burgers & Beer may be getting a reboot in Keller.
According to the Commercial Recorder, “An Application has been made for a MB - Mixed Beverage Permit for Oddfellows Dallas, Inc. doing business as Bronson Rock located at 250 S. Main St., Keller.” This Oddfellows is unrelated to Oddfellows, the coffeehouse/restaurant in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District.
Cary Moon, who co-owns nearby Keller Tavern and Texas Bleu Steakhouse, said via email that he spoke with one of the owners of the real estate on Tuesday and that the target reopening date is March 19. Our attempts to find contact info for Oddfellows Dallas Inc. or anyone involved in it have so far been unsuccessful.
Whether it will still be called Bronson Rock is in question. “They are trying to purchase the ‘Bronson Rock’ name but will open with or without it,” said Moon, who is also a Fort Worth city councilman.
Bronson Rock, which gets its name from biker slang for any unusual tool used to repair a bike — a reference to an episode of the 1969-’70 TV show Then Came Bronson, in which the lead character used a rock — closed in October after a couple of weeks of “Is it open or isn’t it?” and complaints from musicians about not being paid for gigs at the bar.
It often looked like the most popular place in Keller, with large weekend crowds and bar-band music sailing into the air from its spacious patio.
In our 2012 review of Bronson Rock, we praised the burgers and the vibe, which had a funkiness that reminded us of Fred's Texas Cafe. Bronson Rock also put up a strong fight in DFW.com's 2015 Battle of the Burgers, ultimately losing to Crowley's even funkier Nicky D's, but impressing judges in a tight battle.
Comments