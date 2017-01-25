Rodeo Goat to open a third location

Shannon Wynne had better get a bigger barn.
The Dallas-Fort Worth businessman who likes to name his restaurants after critters -- Bird Cafe, Lark on the Park, Mudhen, just to name a few -- is planning to open a third location of his popular gourmet burger joint Rodeo Goat in Plano.
He’ll open his 10th Flying Fish there, too, at the new Heritage Creekside development near the intersection of US 75 and the George Bush Turnpike, according to a news release from developer Rosewood Property Company.
“Not often do you come across a running creek in North Texas, but Rosewood presented us with an opportunity to have mature trees and a real creek in their new development and it just seemed like a burgers and fried catfish kind of place,” Wynne said in a statement.
Wynne’s restaurants also include The Flying Saucer beer garden chain (16 locations in six states) and Bird Cafe in downtown Fort Worth, plus Meddlesome Moth, Mudhen and Lark on the Park in Dallas.
Rodeo Goat burst onto the burger scene in Fort Worth in 2012, when it opened in the now booming West 7th development. The burger joint quickly caught the attention of Cowtown with its adventurous variations on the humble hamburger.
Rodeo Goat didn’t just put cheese on its patties, it put Irish whiskey cheddar and blackberry compote (The Whiskey Burger). And burgers like the Chaca Oaxaca, w hich features a chorizo-beef patty with egg, queso fresco and avocado, helped Rodeo Goat rise to prominence and win DFW.com’s Burger Battle in 2013.
It expanded to Dallas in early 2015, where Rodeo Goat developed a strong following amid the burger titans in Big D.
Now Plano will get its Goat, with an opening slated for late 2017.
Flying Fish is another Wynne concept that has expanded quickly. The fast-casual seafood restaurant has locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, Addison, Garland and Dallas, plus two in Arkansas and one in Tennessee.
The restaurant, like many of Wynne’s creations, incorporates the owner’s sly sense of humor. There’s a Big Mouth Billy Bass Adoption Wall, plus photos of anglers with their big catches (exaggeration is encouraged). The menu includes fried catfish and shrimp, plus crawfish and grilled salmon. But there’s burgers and salads, too.
