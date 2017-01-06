Lockhart Smokehouse donates barbecue to homeless after bizarre theft

Thursday was a rough — but ultimately rewarding — day for Oak Cliff barbecue joint Lockhart Smokehouse.
The day, which was more or less chronicled on the restaurant’s Facebook page, began with the theft of the eatery’s water meter, which meant there was no water service to the building. The lack of water meant Lockhart had to remain closed for its lunch service.
The only problem? Lockhart had prepared food as usual, and didn’t want its wares to go to waste.
The solution?
A good-hearted deed — which involved feeding about 700 people at the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, with help from The Stewpot.
Lockhart Smokehouse’s water was restored late Thursday afternoon, just in time for its dinner service. The restaurant is open today for lunch, if you want to swing by and tell ‘em good job for making the best out of a bad day.
