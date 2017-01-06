Report: Fort Worth’s Salsa Limon expanding into Dallas

If you’ve been to Salsa Limon “Centro,” the downtown Fort Worth location of Salsa Limon that opened in November, you know that it’s a hit: If you show up during lunch hours, you’re likely to find a line and a lot of full tables, with office workers and condo dwellers scarfing the Fort Worth taqueria’s Mexico City-style street tacos.
It wasn’t all that long ago that Salsa Limon was simply a food truck, but it has grown: locations currently open include “Universidad” near TCU and another inside La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth. And around the same time “Centro” opened, Salsa Limon moved its Austin-esque “Museo” location — historic 1947-era chrome building and all — from its University Drive location across from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to the new River District development at 5012 White Settlement Road, where it will become Salsa Limon “Distrito.” That location isn’t currently open, but it will be soon.
But back to downtown — Salsa Limon gave downtown Fort Worth something it was missing: a good, inexpensive (if you stick to the tacos) taqueria. And now, according to CultureMap Fort Worth, downtown Dallas is going to get a Salsa Limon as well.
Teresa Gubbins, who is also a DFW.com contributor, reports that the Dallas location will be in the historic Mayflower Building at 411 N. Akard St. in downtown Dallas. The location is walking distance from such Dallas destinations as the Majestic Theatre, the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Dallas Museum of Art.
Owner Ramiro “Milo” Ramirez tells Gubbins that he anticipates a February opening. He’s had plenty of practice already with the “Centro” location in downtown Fort Worth: When he opened in November at 550 Throckmorton St. (in the southeast corner of the Tower condo complex), he tried to keep it quiet, but word of mouth spread quickly and the restaurant was packed on its first day.
#SalsitaCentro opened today. It was suppose to be a soft and quiet open. #salsitafanatics had other plans. 550 Throckmorton 76102 GRACIAS! pic.twitter.com/eWJ5GdDm8N— MiloRamirez (@Salsa_Limon) November 15, 2016
