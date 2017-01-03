Do the hokey poke with new dining spots

Getting on board the poke train is pretty easy, and will get easier as 2017 progresses, with a number of poke-centric restaurants casting their collective lines in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Pōk the Raw Bar
Poke bowls, trendy ingredients like spiralized zucchini, and matcha drinks are all set to be unveiled in a hip space in Dallas’ West Village. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it’s “shooting for the end of January” to open. 3699 McKinney No. 306A, Dallas.
Poké Bop
Also slated to open at the end of January, this original concept is already looking to franchise. Tommy Hwang, who has been a sushi chef for 27 years, will offer bowls as well as burritos (a “Sushirito”), and a sure-to-be-popular meal-ender: dragon balls, hydrogen-infused fruit-flavored balls that breathe “smoke.” Fast-casual with seats and standing stations, Poké Bop is planning to pop up in three to four more Dallas-area locations this year. 4103 Lemmon Ave., Dallas
Hoki Poki
This popular UT-Dallas adjacent restaurant has the bowls but also serves poke burritos and Korean braised ribs. 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson
Below 40º Poke House
Open since March 2016, this might be the most Chipotle-like poke place, with a DIY suite of toppings for your bowl. Its name alludes to the temperature-storage needs of the fish. 1921 Preston Road, Plano
Fast Furious Japanese Grill
Just like the race cars its owners apparently really, really like, the food here is flashy and … fast. Lots of Korean options like bibimbap bowls are available, plus the Hawaiian Bowl: tuna or salmon with mango or pineapple, rice, bell pepper, avocado, lettuce, spicy mayo and eel sauce. 5915 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Also: 949 W. Royal Lane, Irving, and 3761 Belt Line Road, Addison
Anna Caplan
