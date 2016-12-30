NYE 2016: The best places to ring in the new year in DFW

It’s almost time to bid 2016 farewell with one last huge night of parties on New Year's Eve.
For a the second consecutive year, Big D NYE will not take place, which simply means there will be thousands of people looking for other options to ring in 2017.
Here is a sampling of some of the bigger scenes for the biggest party night of the year:
Sundance Square New Year’s Eve with Hunter Sullivan in downtown Fort Worth from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Beverages, including champagne, will be for sale on site. The event is free. To make reservations now at any Sundance Square restaurant, visit sundancesquare.com.
Trophy Ranch and its speakeasy-style VIP area Club Roar in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor will be two of DFW's hottest spots on New Year's Eve. Table reservations are available inside Trophy Ranch's main area for $500 and tables inside Club Roar are $1000-$1500. For table reservations, text 469-708-0661.
The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting a New Year's Eve party with $10 cover that includes party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Table packages start at $200. Sounds for this evening festivities provided by The Whiskey Gardens' resident DJ Droz. Call or text for reservations 817-832-3244.
The Flying Saucer in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is hosting a New Year's Eve bash with live music from The Wonders. There will be food specials and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $10 and reservations for tables of four are available for $100 by calling 817-336-7470.
Reservoir-Bar, Patio & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood is taking table reservations for New Year's Eve with $100 minimum spending (can be a combination of food and drinks) with complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
Lights All Night is a two-night electronic music extravaganza that takes place at Dallas Market Hall. This year's lineup is headlined by Above & Beyond, deadmau5, Zedd, NERO, RL Grime, Tchami and ASAP Ferg. Tickets are $99.99-$269.99 at lightsallnight.com.
Topgolf is taking reservations for all-inclusive bay packages that includes party favors and unlimited Topgolf from 9 p.m. to close. General bay reservations are $225 and VIP bays are $450. The VIP package includes a bottle of Chandon Rosé for guests who are over 21, New Year’s Eve Chef’s Choice Buffet and unlimited fountain soda, coffee and tea. Tickets are available at topgolf.com. Topgolf has three locations in DFW -- Dallas, Allen and The Colony, with a location coming to downtown Fort Worth in 2017.
WinStar World Casino and Resort is doing it big for New Year's Eve weekend. The lineup includes comedian, actor and writer Eddie Izzard on Thursday night, country music star Dwight Yoakam on Friday night, Grammy Award winner Don Henley on Saturday night and comedian Ron White on Sunday night. For information on tickets to any of the shows, visit here. The sleek nightclub MIST in the Beijing Gaming Plaza will be opening at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and popular cover band Time Machine is performing a free concert at the casino's Palladium Sports Lounge beginning at 9 p.m. For further details, visit winstarworldcasino.com.
W Dallas-Victory Hotel is hosting "New Year/No Rules" in Altitude, which is located 33 floors above downtown Dallas and provides a panoramic view back across to the skyline. DJ Lucious is providing entertainment and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $50 for general admission with Platinum ($1500) and VIP ($2000) packages available. They also have 'stay and play' packages that include tickets and hotel rooms with late checkout on New Year's Day. Further details and tickets are available at wdallasvictory.com.
New Year's Eve at Vetted Well inside the Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas will feature live music from the band Manhattan and will provide a premium patio view for the Reunion Tower fireworks at midnight. Cost is $50 which includes a food appetizer buffet, champagne toast at midnight, casino games and party favors. Doors open at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets visit drafthouse.com.
7th Annual Dream One World NYE party is at Avalon in Dallas' Design District. This is always one of the bigger NYE parties in DFW and this year's host is Ali Nugent, Miss Texas USA 2013 who was also featured in the 2015 DFW.com Hot Issue. There will be a red carpet entrance and the party will take place over three rooms that have six full bars. They will also have a hookah lounge and exotic burlesque dancers. Tickets are $40-$95 and tables are $500-$5000 at oneworldnye.com. Enter promo code "ALI" for discounted admission.
Citizen on Fairmount Street in Uptown has become known as one of the hottest spots in all of DFW and the go-to spot for many of the local professional athletes. For its New Year's Eve party, Citizen will transform into a Studio 54-style disco. Tickets are $50 for ladies and $100 for men at eventbrite.com.
New Year's Eve 2017 Champagne Life presents Royalty at the Castle at the Old Red Museum in downtown Dallas. There will be three celebrity DJs, a live performance by The Inspiration Band, a red carpet entry, private VIP rooms and a watch party for the Reunion Tower fireworks. Tickets are $35-$10,000 at royaltynye.com.
So & So's in Uptown is hosting a big New Year's Eve party complete with music by DJ KNEW, party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. There's no cover charge and dinner and late night reservations are available at 214-232-2692.
SISU Uptown in Dallas is hosting Wonderland NYE 2016. The party with the tagline “bring your fantasies to life” is hosted by Playboy model Amber Dale and Jenny Q. It will feature a red carpet entry, burlesque dancers, indoor and outdoor dance floors, five fully staffed bars and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The party also benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Tickets ($40-$125) and packages ($1200-$5000) are available at wonderlandnye.com
Henry's Majestic in Uptown is hosting Time Travel This NYE for its New Year's Eve party. This unique party allows guests to ring in 2017 in the past, present or future with three different bars and three different cocktail menus over three different decades. Costumes are welcome. Sparkling wine available by the glass or bottle. A special coursed menu is available or order from their regular menu. Reservations are required. Call 469-893-4900 to secure your table.
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood will host the "Biggest New Year's Eve Event in Fort Worth" with $500 cash and prize balloon drop, $1,000 in door prizes, a live countdown, confetti cannons, deluxe party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $15 for general admission and go up to $45 for Balcony VIP access and VIP packages are $400, $900 and $1400 at ticketvibe.com.
NYE at The Social House Fort Worth in the West 7th area begins with a four-course dinner that is served from 5-9 p.m. with the New Year's Eve party getting under way at 10 p.m. The party features entertainment by DJ X and has no cover. There are bottle packages available by calling 972-802-2242.
Hooky, the newest bar in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood, is hosting a Burlesque-themed New Year's Eve party. There will be party favors given away, champagne toast at midnight and doors open at 7 p.m. Cover is $20 and limited space remains for bottle service. For further information, visit the Hooky Facebook page.
Billy Bob's Texas in the Stockyards in Fort Worth will have the Eli Young Band and Green River Ordinance in concert for New Year's Eve. Show starts at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $30-$45 at billybobstexas.com.
Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting “A Night At Gatsby's" on New Year's Eve. Since the two-leveled Varsity Tavern is one of the busier spots in all of DFW, expect this to be one of the better scenes on what will also be its one-year anniversary of opening its doors. Table reservations are available at (817) 999-2854.
New Year's Eve Masquerade at Candleroom in Dallas will feature a theme inspired by the Tom Cruise film Eyes Wide Shut with sounds and video mix by DJ Rocko, balloon drop, champagne toast and party favors. Tickets are $30-$50 and are available at nightout.com. Table packages are also available at events@candleroom.com or at 214-370-4155.
Capital Bar in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting a New Year's Eve party with party favors, free champagne toast at midnight, prize-filed giant balloon pop at midnight and entertainment by DJ Ross G. With the warmer than average temperatures in the forecast, they will have their huge Backyard area open. Cover is $10.
The Live Oak in Fort Worth is hosting New Year's Eve with Spoonfed Tribe and Poo Live Crew. The show begins at 10 p.m. and tickets are $15-$140. To purchase tickets visit theliveoak.com.
Bar Louie at West 7th is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with$75 tickets that include six drink tickets to be used 9 p.m.-12 a.m., a breakfast buffet from 12 a.m.- 2.a.m., live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available at the location. For further information, visit barlouie.com.
New Years Eve at The Rustic will feature a live performance by Charley Crockett. Free with RSVP at therustic.com.
Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth is celebrating New Year's Eve beginning at 6:30 p.m. by tapping some special beers, including: 4 different Cellarman's Reserve hop variations, Reverie, Sugar and Spice, and Hell on Earth (whiskey barrel aged Hell Below). $15 will cover 8 half pours and tickets are available at the door or at martinhousebrewing.com.
For even more NYE options, check out DFW.com. Happy New Year everybody!
