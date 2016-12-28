New year, old name: Thirteen Pies switches back to Fireside

Thirteen Pies, one of the genuine success stories in the West 7th shops, is coming back to the mothership.
The restaurant will soon regain its original 2010 Fireside Pies name and sign, switched in a 2014 ownership split that separated Thirteen Pies from its founding company and chefs.
Dallas-based Fireside Pies has already taken over the location and is offering the same “13th pie” specials as at other locations, with a complete name change set to be finished by about March.
The company will keep the broader menu of pastas and Italian dishes that made it different from other Fireside locations, said director of operations Kurtis Schart.
“The two brands have been entwined since the beginning, and it was better to bring that restaurant back together with Fireside,” he said.
“We’re bringing more Fireside to Fort Worth” — the current chorizo pizza, for example, and the Peach Festival pies in summer — “and we’re taking some Thirteen Pies pastas to our other lunch-and-dinner locations,” he said.
The Crockett Street restaurant opened in 2010 as a Fireside, before an ownership split that — never mind, it’s too complicated.
Just say that through corporate turbulence in Dallas and revolving-door changes in the West 7th shops, the Fort Worth restaurant has been a consistent success.
Along with Taverna downtown, it’s considered not just a pizzeria but a well-rounded Italian restaurant.
It’s the leading Fireside, Schart said.
“I think they’ve had a very consistent product and service,” Schart said: “They’ve done better than some other restaurants [in West 7th] because they stick what they do well. They don’t try to have a huge menu.”
Another bonus with the return of Fireside: The patio on Crockett Street will reopen with full dinner service.
