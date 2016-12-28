Best new DFW restaurants 2016: Pizza, charcuterie, ethnic and more ’cue

1:18 Cowboys fans camp out for playoff tickets Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

6:25 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story