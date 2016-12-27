These cookies are extra sweet for needy kids in Fort Worth

It was a toffee cookie that came out on top in this year’s Very Merry Cookie Challenge holiday bakeoff. But a few dozen needy families will get a sweet surprise as a result, too.
Central Market Fort Worth has donated $1,500 from the proceeds of the final judging event to the Goodfellow Fund, the Star-Telegram’s annual holiday charity that provides gifts for children in need in the community.
After a three-year hiatus, the Star-Telegram partnered with Central Market to bring back the popular holiday-time bakeoff for readers. Nearly 200 sweet-toothed readers paid $10 each to judge the 12 finalist cookies at Central Market’s cooking school Dec. 4. The event sold out quickly.
Winner Rachel Swift of Joshua baked up a decadent combination of dark chocolate and toffee in a rich, buttery sugar cookie base. She called them “Bunny toffee crunch cookies” after a nickname for her husband, Eric.
Swift’s winning recipe, and the 11 finalists, can be found here. .
The Goodfellow Fund was founded by Star-Telegram employees in 1912. It provides $50 gift certificates for clothing and shoes to underprivileged Tarrant County school-age children during the holiday season.
To donate, send a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or visit the Goodfellows website to make a secure credit card donation.
Happy holidays!
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
