Serve up these simple morning glories

With a house full of guests and holiday meals to prepare, the best gift you can give yourself is a simple, but delicious breakfast that can be assembled the night before.
When you wake up, just pop these one-dish wonders into the oven, set a timer and shift your focus to more pressing matters — caffeine and catching up with your family.
Better bubbles
Make any brunch more festive with these unique and affordable sparkling wines.
Soft & delicate
Filipa Patoa Pato Beiras Extra Brut Rosé 3B, Portugal: It’s a pink, creamy Cava that’s as drinkable as it is pretty ($14).
Dry & different
Chateau Tour Grise Saumur Brut Non Dosé, France: This slightly smoky vintage Chenin Blanc is a great stand-in for champagne, thanks to its yeasty quality ($19).
Rich & floral
Birichino Pétulant Naturel Malvasia Bianca, California: Natural and sustainably farmed, this white is light on bubbles but big on flavor. It pairs well with cheesy dishes ($24).
Jewish-deli strata
Serves 8
- 1 loaf day-old seeded rye (about 1 pound), sliced
- 8 ounces sliced smoked salmon
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Havarti
- 10 large eggs
- 1/2 cup crème fraiche
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- Capers, lemon wedges and thinly sliced red onion, for serving
1. Shingle bread slices and salmon in an 8-by-12-inch (3-quart) baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Whisk together eggs, crème fraiche, milk, dill, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.
2. Heat oven to 375 degrees with a rack in middle. Uncover and bake until cheese has melted and strata is puffed and golden, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve, with capers, lemon wedges and onion slices alongside.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 430 calories, 23 grams fat, 31 grams carbohydrates, 25 grams protein, 315 milligrams cholesterol, 863 milligrams sodium, 3 grams dietary fiber, 48 percent of calories from fat.
Broccoli-cheddar hash-brown casserole
Serves 8
- 4 medium russet potatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds total)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar (8 ounces)
- 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plus more for serving
- 1/2 cup sliced scallions (from about 4), plus more for serving
- 4 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces
- 5 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 8 ounces bacon (about 8 slices)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1. In a medium pot, bring potatoes to a boil in salted water; cook 10 minutes. Drain; let cool completely. Combine cheese, Dijon, yogurt and scallions in a large bowl.
2. Peel potatoes; grate into large shreds (about 6 cups). Fold potatoes, broccoli, eggs, 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into cheese mixture. Cover with plastic; refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.
3. Heat oven to 400 degrees with a rack in top third. In a large oven-proof skillet, cook bacon over medium-high until crisp, about 8 minutes; transfer to paper towels to drain. Add butter to skillet; when it foams, add potato mixture. Press to form an even layer and cook, scraping sides with a spatula to prevent burning, until it starts to set, about 8 minutes. Transfer to oven; bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly. Crumble bacon on top and serve, with sliced scallions and yogurt.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 513 calories, 32 grams fat, 30 grams carbohydrates, 26 grams protein, 202 milligrams cholesterol, 777 milligrams sodium, 4 grams dietary fiber, 56 percent of calories from fat.
