Cowboys tee up new lunch, dinner menus at Stadium Club

Out-of-town holiday guests always want to see the Stockyards or the art museums.
This year, they might also want to see the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys’ new Stadium Club daily restaurant, originally more of a chef-driven grill, has simplified its menu to better serve families and guests visiting the stadium.
Inside the north entrance, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner every day throughout the holidays except Christmas and the Monday after (when there’s a home game).
With restaurant chef Anthony Van Camp and stadium chef Tony Sinese on hand, it’s one of Arlington’s few locally owned restaurants with a chef-driven menu.
The revised menu ditches bloated dinner plates in favor of more affordable fare such as sandwiches, paninis, salads and flatbreads.
New items include a smoked-pastrami Reuben, a chicken-fried steak sandwich with jalapeño gravy, a green-chile pork pozole and appetizers such as quesadillas, queso fundido and calamari.
Also new: an expanded dessert menu in place of the former custom milkshakes. New items include a “cheesecake flatbread” with strawberries, apple-cranberry cobbler with bourbon-caramel sauce, churros with dulce de leche, cheesecakes and ice cream.
The Stadium Club is open at 11 a.m. daily except event days; 900 E. Randol Mill Road, 817-892-5800, attstadium.com/stadiumclub.
Love’s Bowl of red
When those guests go to the Stockyards, show them the new White Elephant Chili Parlor.
Chef Tim Love’s new chili stand makes the White Elephant more than a nighttime stop.
For $6, the Elephant sells a bowl of beefy chili con carne with a choice of toppings and sides, including Fritos, crackers, tortilla strips, fresh jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro and two kinds of cheddar.
There’s always a second chili choice, maybe a pork green chile or another variety.
It’s reminiscent of the old, long-ago Lone Star Chili Parlor across Exchange Avenue.
Customers also can order Love Shack burgers from next door and dine inside the White Elephant.
The chili stand is open noon-3 p.m. daily for lunch and reopens at 7 p.m. for dinner, with special late-night hours at midnight weekends. Burger service also opens at noon daily; 106 E. Exchange Ave., 817-624-8273, whiteelephantsaloon.com.
Au revoir, Cacharel
The closing of Cacharel Restaurant further thinned fine-dining choices in Arlington.
Co-owner Hans Bergmann said the restaurant’s lease was up Dec. 31 and “it’s been a good 30-year run.”
When Cacharel opened, it was known for its ninth-floor view of both Dallas and Fort Worth, overlooking Six Flags Over Texas from the Brookhollow Two office tower.
The decor was slow to change — the peach and teal stayed way too long — but on the other hand, prices also barely changed, and were often a bargain for a prix fixe French dinner.
Arlington’s fine-dining focus has shifted downtown to locations such as Restaurant506 at the Sanford House, and to south Arlington steakhouses such as The Keg and Mac’s Steaks & Seafood.
Old-guard Piccolo Mondo Italian Restaurant remains a mainstay in north Arlington, along with the newer R Bar & Grill at the Hilton Arlington.
(By the way, R Bar & Grill will serve lunch and dinner Christmas.)
Last-ditch plans
To find the list of restaurants open Christmas Day, see dfw.com/eatsbeat.
At midweek, hotel restaurants had some tables available.
If all else fails, Ol’ South Pancake House is open. So is Fuel City Tacos in Haltom City.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
