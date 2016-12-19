Food & Drink

December 19, 2016 6:25 PM

Arlington’s Cacharel Restaurant closes after 30-year run

BY BUD KENNEDY

bud@star-telegram.com

Arlington

Cacharel Restaurant closed Sunday, ending a 30-year run as an elegant fine-dining landmark between Dallas and Fort Worth.

"It was just time," co-owner Hans Bergmann said: "It's been a good 30-year run. We did our very best."

Bergmann said the restaurant closed before the holidays in order to move equipment and fixtures before the lease expired Dec. 31.

"It's unfortunate, but that's the way things worked out," he said.

Cacharel, known for its chocolate soufflés and creme brulee, was an annual favorite that drew long lines at the Taste of Arlington charity benefit.

Bergmann said he has "no plans — it's not reopening anywhere. Just taking a break for a while."

The restaurant occupied the ninth floor of an East Lamar Boulevard office tower overlooking Six Flags Over Texas.

Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Eating calf fries with Grady Spears and Bud Kennedy

The Cowboy Chef and the Eats Beat columnist dig into some Cowtown originals, breaded and fried bull testicles, at Horseshoe Hill in the Stockyards.

Steve Wilson and Rick Press DFW.com | Come along on our oddball calf-fries crawl across Fort Worth
 

Related content

Food & Drink

Comments

Videos

The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

View more video

Entertainment Videos