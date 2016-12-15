Piattello Italian Kitchen announces Jan. 14 grand opening

When Clay Pigeon chef/owner Marcus Paslay announced that he would be opening his second restaurant, ", in the Waterside development in southwest Fort Worth, the target date was an appropriately vague “this fall.”
Vagueness is appropriate because of the difficulty of hitting a target opening date. “This fall” morphed into late November/early December, then to “by Christmas.”
But now there’s a solid opening date for the grand opening: Jan. 14.
But there will be a partial opening before the grand one.
According to a release, starting Jan. 2, part of the restaurant will be open every morning as Piattello Coffee Bar, serving coffee drinks from Fort Worth’s Avoca Coffee Roasters, as well as grab-and-go breakfast items, including muffins, pastries and yogurt parfaits.
The full Piattello menu will feature seasonal dishes, including antipasti, soups, salads, housemade pastas and pizzas, fresh sides and desserts. Daily specials will be available on a rotating schedule. Appetizers will range from $6 to $10, and entrees will range from $15 to $28. A full bar menu with craft beer, a selection of wines and local spirits will be available.
Scott Lewis has been named executive chef. Lewis, who studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Dallas, has worked in the culinary industry for nearly 16 years, according to the release: “He got his start working for Julian Barsotti — ascending from line cook at Nonna to sous chef at Carbone’s and eventually the opening head chef of Sprezza earlier this year.”
Kellen Hamrah, who has nine years of restaurant experience, has been hired as general manager. He most recently was manager of training for a national fine dining restaurant group based in New York.
Piattello is hiring for most positions, and interested applicants can visit the Piattello website. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Follow Piattello on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates, or check out piattelloitaliankitchen.com or watersidefw.com. Piattello will be at 5924 Convair Drive No. 412 in Waterside.
Comments