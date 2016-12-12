Holiday cookies that are sweeter by the dozen

This hit parade of holiday cookies features the classics your loved ones look forward to enjoying all yearlong — but with some fun twists. Bake a few batches, box them with care and finish with a shiny bow.
Let it snow
The pattern on these buttery, spiced speculaas cookies is created by placing a doily on top of the dough and then using a rolling pin to imprint the design. The thicker the doily, the clearer the imprint. (For a detailed how-to, go to marthastewart.com/snowflake-cookies.) The simple sugar glaze dries to a frosty finish.
Glazed spiced snowflakes
Makes 7 large, 12 medium and 36 small cookies
- 3 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup packed dark-brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1/4 cup whole milk, plus more if needed
- 1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1. Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt and spices. In a large bowl, beat butter with brown sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add half of flour mixture, then 1/3 cup water, then remaining flour mixture, beating on low after each addition until just incorporated. Shape dough into 3 disks and wrap each in plastic. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
2. Working with one disk at a time, roll out to 1/4 -inch thick on lightly floured parchment. Cover with a doily; gently roll to make an imprint. (Dough should now be about 1/8 inch thick.) Remove doily and freeze dough until firm, about 15 minutes. Cut dough first using a 5-inch snowflake-shaped cutter, then cut remaining dough using a 3-inch snowflake-shaped cutter and 1 1/2 -inch snowflake-shaped cutter. Chill and reroll scraps. Arrange large cookies on one parchment-lined baking sheet and medium and small cookies on another; freeze until firm, about 15 minutes. Heat oven to 325 degrees.
3. Bake until cookies set around edges, 16 to 18 minutes for large, 12 to 14 minutes for medium and small. Transfer cookies on sheets to wire racks; let cool completely.
4. Whisk together confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth. If necessary, add more milk, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, until glaze is slightly thicker than heavy cream. Dip each cookie, design-side down, into glaze, tilting to evenly coat, then transfer to racks until glaze is set, about 10 minutes. Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.
Nutritional analysis per 1 medium cookie: 99 calories, 3 grams fat, 17 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 17 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 29 percent of calories from fat.
Edible art
Give this universal favorite a modern update by creating an ombré of color. Each batch of dough can be divided in half for two colors. For red/pink and green/light-green variations, tint the dough to a light shade before dividing, then separate in half and add more dye to one half for a deeper color. To make all five colors pictured, you’ll need to make three batches of dough. A cookie press can also be used in place of the piping bag.
Shortbread swirls
Makes 28
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped
- 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- Gel food color (available at amazon.com)
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour and salt. In a large bowl, beat butter with vanilla seeds and confectioners’ sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add yolk and beat until incorporated, 1 minute more. Gradually add flour mixture and beat on low until just combined. Tint with food color as desired.
2. Transfer dough to a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2 -inch star tip (such as Ateco No. 825). Pipe into S shapes, each about 3 inches long and 1 inch wide, spaced 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Freeze until firm, about 20 minutes.
3. Bake until edges are light golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Transfer cookies on sheets to wire racks; let cool completely. Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.
Nutritional analysis per swirl: 107 calories, 7 grams fat, 10 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 25 milligrams cholesterol, 41 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 58 percent of calories from fat.
Many moons
This one goes out to eggnog lovers everywhere. For the best flavor, grate your nutmeg fresh. A Microplane zester is great for the job.
Brandy-nutmeg crescents
Makes about 2 dozen
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons brandy
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1. Whisk together flour, nutmeg and salt. In a large bowl, beat butter with 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add brandy and vanilla; beat until combined. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Divide dough into 2 disks; wrap each in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Working with one disk at a time (keeping the other refrigerated), scoop 1 tablespoon dough and roll into a 3-inch log. Gently pinch ends and curve to form a crescent. Arrange 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.
3. Bake until edges are golden, 16 to 18 minutes. Transfer cookies on sheets to wire racks; let cool 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place remaining 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in a shallow bowl. Working in batches, toss warm cookies in confectioners’ sugar, then transfer to racks and let cool completely. Cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days. Dust with more confectioners’ sugar before serving.
Nutritional analysis per crescent: 110 calories, 6 grams fat, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 16 milligrams cholesterol, 24 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 48 percent of calories from fat.
Sweet spots
Peppermint patties inspired these chocolate shortbread cookies. You can use small snowflake, Christmas tree or other holiday cutters to make the cutout windows. Bake the cutouts at 325 degrees until the edges are firm, 6 to 8 minutes.
Double-chocolate peppermint sandwiches
Makes 30
- 3/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1/3 cup unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 4 ounces milk chocolate, finely chopped (3/4 cup)
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
- 1/4 cup peppermint candies, finely chopped (3 tablespoons)
1. Whisk together flour, cocoa and salt. In a large bowl, beat butter with confectioners’ sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture, beating to combine. Divide dough into 2 disks; wrap each in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
2. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Working with one disk at a time (keeping the other refrigerated), roll out on lightly floured parchment to a scant 1/8 inch. Cut out 60 rounds total with a 1 3/4 -inch fluted round cutter. Chill and reroll scraps (if dough becomes too soft, freeze 15 minutes). Use a 1/2 -inch fluted round cutter to cut out centers of half of rounds. Arrange rounds 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets. Freeze until firm, 15 minutes. Brush off excess flour with a dry pastry brush.
3. Bake, rotating sheets once, until edges are firm, 13 to 15 minutes. Transfer cookies on sheets to a wire rack; let cool completely.
4. Place chocolate in a heat-proof bowl. Heat cream in a small saucepan over medium-high until just bubbling around edges. Remove from heat; stir in peppermint extract. Pour mixture over chocolate; let stand 10 minutes, then stir until smooth. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until firm enough to spread, about 30 minutes.
5. Spread 1 teaspoon filling on each uncut cookie; top with cut cookies. Sprinkle chopped candies in window of each top cookie. Refrigerate until set, about 20 minutes. Assembled cookies can be stored in refrigerator up to 2 days.
Nutritional analysis per sandwich: 89 calories, 5 grams fat, 10 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 20 milligrams cholesterol, 13 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 51 percent of calories from fat.
