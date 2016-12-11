And the winner of the 2016 Very Merry Cookie Challenge is ...

The cookies have been baked, the judges have voted, and the ballots have been counted. The winner of the 2016 Very Merry Cookie Challenge is ... (rolling-pin roll, please) ... the Bunny toffee crunch cookie from Rachel Swift of Joshua.
Nearly 200 sweet-toothed readers bought a $10 ticket to judge the 12 finalists at Central Market Fort Worth’s cooking school Sunday. In the end, they could vote for only one winner, and Swift’s cookie topped them all.
Judges loved Swift’s combination of dark chocolate and chocolate toffee, which came together in a chewy yet slightly crispy sugar cookie that was rich and buttery with a hint of satisfying saltiness.
Swift is an aspiring baker and first-time contestant who owns Swifty’s Motorcycle Shop in Fort Worth with her husband, Eric. She says she received a family sugar cookie recipe from her mother-in-law when she got married.
“It’s a recipe that’s been passed down for four generations, maybe more,” Swift says. “I knew I wanted to do something with that cookie base.”
So she added Ghirardelli dark chocolate and milk chocolate-covered toffee from a Fort Worth-based company called Wildtoad Toffee. The local toffee, first given to Swift as a gift from her mother, can be ordered online at www.wildtoadtoffee.com. While Swift loves supporting local businesses, she says, Heath candy bars may be substituted.
“There is also no shortage of butter in there,” says Swift, who’s been baking since she was a child and learned from her grandmother and aunt. “It’s really important to how the actual cookie bakes. The cookie is the perfect balance between crunchy and chewy — I think it’s the combination of the butter and the toffee.”
As for the name “Bunny,” Swift says it’s a pet name for her husband.
“He is a fan of all my cookies, but I think I just had him on the brain when I made these,” Swift says.
For those who want to make the gold-medal recipe at home, Swift has a few important tips.
“Never bake these on foil. They will not turn out the same. You have to bake them on parchment paper,” she says. “I’ve baked them on foil and on silicon mats, and have found they have to be baked on parchment paper.”
Swift also advises that the butter be brought to room temperature before baking.
“You can’t start with cold butter because the cookie won’t have the right texture.”
Swift will win a $150 gift card to Central Market and plenty of bragging rights.
Cookie judging
After a three-year hiatus, the Star-Telegram partnered with Central Market to bring back the popular holiday-time bakeoff for readers. A panel of baking experts sifted through dozens of entries to narrow them to 12 finalists.
The finalists, the youngest of whom was 8-year-old Lauret Miller, baked 10 dozen cookies and served them to tasters at the final judging event Sunday. Cookies ranged from crumbly, minty peppermint sand tarts and gooey chocolate almond caramel bars, to chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies with candied fruit and rich caramel-covered bourbon balls.
It was a serious mission for many at the sold-out event.
Chasing the cookie samples down with hot cocoa and chilled milk along the way, judges of all ages worked methodically — some strategically narrowing down their favorites in rounds, some making critical decisions as a group with roundtable discussion, and some simply going with their gut reaction. One judge even created a mathematical formula using percentages to calculate points for texture, appearance and taste.
No judge left hungry, although a few perhaps had a little more pep in their step thanks to a momentary sugar high.
To make the deal even sweeter, Central Market will donate a portion of the proceeds from the cookie-tasting event to Goodfellows, the Star-Telegram’s annual holiday charity that benefits needy families in the community.
As for Swift, now an award-winning baker, she says she hopes to one day open her own bakery storefront but was humbled by her win.
“There were so many veteran bakers there. I’m the new kid on the block and have never done a cookie competition,” she says. “I enjoyed being able to talk to them all — other ladies that have done big competitions and have won. We were all really supportive of each other and I thought that was really great.”
Following are Swift’s winning recipe, as well as the other 11 finalists, in no particular order.
Bunny toffee crunch cookies
Makes 18-20 cookies
Note: Wildtoad Toffee is a Fort Worth-based company that makes its own products; http://wildtoadtoffee.com.
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened (not melted)
- 3/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 egg
- 1-1 1/2 cups Wildtoad Chocolate Toffee (can substitute Heath bars and 1/2 cup of pecans), finely chopped
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (recommended: Ghirardelli)
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, add flour, baking soda and salt. Whisk together until blended.
2. In a large bowl with a hand mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar together until creamy. Add vanilla and egg. Beat until well mixed.
3. Add dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Mix in candy (or candy and nuts) until well mixed. Fold in chocolate chips until they are evenly distributed through the dough.
4. Using a 2-teaspoon cookie scoop, place cookie balls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving an inch or two between cookies. (Do not use foil.) Bake for 13-15 minutes, until edges start to turn golden.
Nutritional analysis per cookie, based on 18: 216 calories, 12 grams fat, 27 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 39 milligrams cholesterol, 171 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 49 percent of calories from fat.
Rachel Swift, Joshua
Fresh apple-oatmeal cookies
Makes 3 to 4 dozen
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 1/2 cups raisins
- 1/2 cup rum
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 1/2 cups walnuts
1. Combine apples and raisins with rum and let sit for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
2. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla and molasses.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, apple pie spice, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in oats, apples, raisins and walnuts. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.
Nutritional analysis per cookie, based on 3 dozen: 189 calories, 9 grams fat, 23 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 26 milligrams cholesterol, 109 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 42 percent of calories from fat.
Karen Hamelwright, North Richland Hills
Salted-caramel Yuletide bourbon balls
Makes 4 dozen
- 1/2 cup bourbon, divided
- 1/4 cup eggnog
- 1/4 pound dried figs, trimmed and halved
- 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 3 1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3/4 cup ground pecans, divided
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 12-ounce packages salted-caramel candy melts
1. In a small saucepan, add 1/4 cup bourbon, eggnog and figs. Over medium heat, bring to a simmer. Turn off heat and let sit for 10 minutes. Puree in food processor. Add remaining bourbon and corn syrup. Pulse to mix and set aside.
2. Mix vanilla wafers, powdered sugar, 1/2 cup ground pecans, flour and nutmeg in a medium mixing bowl. Add bourbon mixture to cookie mixture and combine.
3. Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out a portion of dough and hand-roll. Place on parchment-lined cookie sheet and repeat with remaining dough. Cover and place in freezer for 20 minutes.
4. Place candy melts in a medium bowl and microwave for 1 minute at 50 percent power. Stir and repeat process for 30 seconds each time until they are completely melted.
5. Remove cookies from fridge and dip each one in candy melts. Use forks to roll cookies, tapping the side of the bowl with the cookie on the fork to remove excess caramel. Return dipped cookies to cookie sheet. Sprinkle tops of cookies with remaining ground pecans and let sit until hardened. Store cookies in an airtight container.
Nutritional analysis per ball: 173 calories, 5 grams fat, 32 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 6 milligrams cholesterol, 92 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 24 percent of calories from fat.
Denese Johnson, White Settlement
Christmas light cookies
Makes 24 cookies
- 1 cup highest grade butter (AA/European), softened
- 1/3 cup powdered or superfine sugar
- 7 tablespoons semolina flour
- Generous pinch kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (Nielsen Massey brand is preferred)
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 cup candied or glace cherries, rinsed and quartered
- 1/4 cup candied orange peel, cut into small pieces (homemade or store bought)
- 1/2 cup grated marzipan (homemade or store bought)
- 2 cups flour (King Arthur brand is preferred)
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 4-ounce baking chocolate bar, finely chopped
1. Beat butter in a large bowl until completely smooth, about 3 minutes. Add sugar and stir to combine.
2. Mix semolina flour and salt in a bowl, and add to creamed mixture. Add extracts.
3. Combine fruits and grated marzipan in a bowl, mix to combine. Add to creamed mixture and mix to get a good distribution. Add flour and stir lightly but firmly until it just comes together. Mixture will seem dry. Mash gently with the back of a spoon if needed. Do not over-mix or the cookies will be chewy instead of crumbly.
4. Roll gently into a log of desired shape, such as a circle or a rectangle. Wrap in cellophane. Put in fridge for up to 12 hours, 1 hour at minimum.
5. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Slice into 1/2-inch-thick cookies, and place on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle cookie tops with granulated sugar and press it in. Bake in top half of oven until edges are just golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes. Thicker cookies may need more time. The cookies will spread a bit. Place cookie sheet on wire rack to cool for 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire rack to finish cooling.
6. Melt half of chopped chocolate in a bowl above simmering water. Remove bowl from heat and add remaining chocolate. Stir until chocolate is fully melted and smooth. Dip half of cookies into chocolate and let dry on parchment paper.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 159 calories, 9 grams fat, 19 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 21 milligrams cholesterol, 87 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 48 percent of calories from fat.
Ellie Cormack, Fort Worth
Peppermint puffs
Makes 3 dozen
- 2 cups flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 10 drops red gel food coloring
- 6 ounces white chocolate chips
- Peppermint sugar sprinkles, for decorating
1. Sift flour and salt; set aside.
2. Beat butter and sugar together. Add egg and beat until combined. Add extracts and gel food coloring.
3. Combine flour mixture with butter and sugar mixture. Shape dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
4. When cookies are cool, melt white chocolate chips in the microwave and dip tops of cookies into melted chips. Sprinkle with peppermint sugar crystals.
Nutritional analysis per puff: 88 calories, 4 grams fat, 12 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 13 milligrams cholesterol, 50 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 42 percent of calories from fat.
Lauret Miller, Fort Worth
Potato chip cookies
Makes 5 dozen
- 1 cup (2 sticks) softened butter
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for dipping
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup crushed potato chips
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
- 2 cups flour
- Powdered sugar for sprinkling and/or decorating
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer or stand mixer, cream together softened butter, sugar and vanilla. Add potato chips and pecans, then gradually add flour.
2. Roll by the tablespoon into balls (use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop). Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies with bottom of glass that has been greased lightly with butter and dipped in granulated sugar. Dip glass in sugar after each cookie has been formed.
3. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until cookies are light brown. Remove from oven; cool and place cookies on cooling rack and sprinkle with powdered sugar. To create Christmas patterns with powdered sugar, use cookie cutter designs.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 64 calories, 4 grams fat, 6 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 35 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 58 percent of calories from fat.
Barbara Barkley, Arlington
Orangen’t you glad they’re snowball cookies
Makes about 5 dozen
- 3/4 cup shortening
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 2 egg yolks, beaten
- 1 cup coconut, plus more for rolling
- 2 3/4 cups cake flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon soda
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips
- 3 tablespoons heavy cream
1. Cream together shortening and sugar. Add egg yolks and coconut. Beat well.
2. Sift flour, salt and soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with orange juice, zest and vanilla. (Start with flour mixture and end with flour mixture, about 3 addings.) Chill for 45-55 minutes or until stiff enough to roll into balls.
3. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Roll dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter and place on parchment-covered cookie sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes. Remove cookies and cool on racks.
4. While cookies cool, melt chocolate in microwave-safe bowl. (Start with 30 seconds, then stir and repeat in 10-second intervals, stirring after each until almost melted.) Add cream and stir until smooth.
5. With a skewer, poke the top of each cookie and dip in chocolate, shake off excess and roll in coconut. Place on waxed-paper-lined cookie sheets until set. Store in covered container.
Nutritional analysis per cookie, based on 5 dozen: 101 calories, 5 grams fat, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 31 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 46 percent of calories from fat.
Paula Skelton, Haltom City
Cranberry sauce oatmeal drops
Makes 5 dozen
- 1 cup butter
- 1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar, packed firmly
- 3 eggs, beaten well
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 14-ounce can Ocean Spray whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 2 1/2 cups sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 cups quick cooking rolled oats
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla until creamy. Stir in cranberry sauce and peanut butter.
2. In separate bowl, mix together flour, baking power, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Fold into butter mixture. Stir in oats, pecans and chocolate chips.
3. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 113 calories, 5 grams fat, 15 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams protein, 19 milligrams cholesterol, 55 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 41 percent of calories from fat.
Mattie R. Battles, Pantego
Spicy molasses cookies with cinnamon chips
Makes about 8 dozen
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/8 teaspoon cardamom
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 10-ounce package cinnamon baking chips
- 3/4-1 cup turbinado sugar, for rolling cookies
1. In large bowl, cream butter and sugars 3-5 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses, egg, vanilla and ginger.
2. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, cloves, cayenne, kosher salt, nutmeg, coriander, cardamom and white pepper; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Mix in cinnamon chips.
3. Cover and refrigerate about 1 1/2 hours or until easy to handle.
4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Roll dough into 1/2-inch balls, then roll in turbinado sugar. Place balls 3 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.
5. Bake for 8-10 minute or until just set. Cool 2 minutes on pans before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store in airtight container.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 52 calories, 2 grams fat, 8 grams carbohydrates, trace protein, 6 milligrams cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 38 percent of calories from fat.
Karen Barker, Garland
Kolacki
Makes about 12 dozen cookies
- 2 packages dry yeast
- 4 cups flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shortening
- 1 cup butter or margarine
- 1 cup milk
- 3 egg yolks
- Powdered sugar
- Various jams and preserves
1. Mix yeast, flour, salt, shortening and butter. Work like a pie crust. Add milk and egg yolks and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
2. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough on a powdered sugar-covered surface (rather than flour). Working with handfuls of dough and liberal amounts of powdered sugar, roll into strips about 3 inches wide and 1 1/16 inches thick. (A pastry cloth on the rolling pin helps.)
3. Cut dough into 3-inch square segments. Put 1/2 teaspoon of jam into center of each square. Seal the kolacki by folding it over in thirds. Press seams firmly to seal.
4. Bake on parchment paper for 12-15 minutes. Remove and cool.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 43 calories, 3 grams fat, 3 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 22 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 66 percent of calories from fat.
Pat Rosetti, Granbury
Peppermint sand tarts
Makes 5 dozen
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup Andes Peppermint Crunch Baking Chips
- 1/3 cup crushed red-striped peppermints, about 15 candies
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
1. In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and powdered sugar together on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla extract and blend well. (I use clear vanilla extract.)
2. Whisk together the cake flour and the all-purpose flour in a separate bowl. Slowly add this to the butter mixture and blend on low speed. Continue to mix until all of the flour is incorporated, but do not over-mix.
3. Stir in peppermint baking chips.
4. Refrigerate the dough for at least an hour until it is chilled and easy to handle.
5. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Remove dough from refrigerator and, using a 1-inch cookie scoop, form small balls and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake for 16-18 minutes until slightly browned around the edges. Remove from oven.
6. While cookies are baking, crush peppermints in a plastic bag using a hammer until they are in small pieces. Transfer the pieces to a food processor and process until they are almost a “powder” consistency. You should have around 1/3 cup of “peppermint powder.” Combine this with 1/3 cup of powdered sugar in a small pie plate.
8. Roll the warm cookies in the peppermint powdered sugar mixture. Cool completely. They will melt in your mouth with a slight crunch at the end.
Note: A variation is to omit Andes Peppermint Crunch Baking Chips; substitute 2/3 cup Andes Crème de Menthe Baking Chips and roll in plain powdered sugar after baking. Doing this gives you a chocolate mint variation.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 68 calories, 4 grams fat, 7 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 52 percent of calories from fat.
Tamara Reese, Fort Worth
Santa’s chocolate almond caramel bars
Makes 30 bars
For the crust:
- 1 pound salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons vanilla
- 3 1/2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
- 2 tablespoons amaretto liqueur (optional)
- 4 cups flour
- 1 cup almonds, toasted and chopped
For the filling:
- 1 14-ounce can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon Karo light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. To make the crust, in a large bowl combine butter and sugars. Using mixer on medium speed, beat together until creamy. Add the vanilla, chocolate and amaretto (if using) and beat until combined. Sift the flour into the butter mixture and beat on low speed until a smooth, soft dough forms. Stir in the almonds.
2. To make the filling, mix filling ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat for 10 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes, then set aside.
3. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil, hanging foil over long sides of pan. Lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Press 1/3 to 1/2 of the dough evenly into the pan to form a bottom crust. Place the remainder of the dough in the fridge to chill. Bake crust until firm and the edges are a pale golden brown and slightly dry looking, approximately 20 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and let cool about 15 minutes.
4. Pour the caramel filling over the crust. Remove the remaining chilled dough from the refrigerator and crumble it evenly over the caramel. Return the pan to the oven and bake until the filling is bubbly and the crumbled shortbread topping is firm and looks slightly dry, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool before removing the cookie from the pan by lifting with the long edges of foil. Place cookie on cutting board and remove 1/4-inch edge all around the cookie. Cut and decorate as desired (see note).
Note: Ideas for decorating cookies: Sprinkle tops with powdered sugar, zigzag caramel sauce across the top, or decorate with piped chocolate ganache (equal parts semisweet chocolate and boiling whipping cream stirred together until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth, adding a tablespoon of amaretto, if desired.)
Nutritional analysis per bar: 327 calories, 19 grams fat, 36 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 42 milligrams cholesterol, 160 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 51 percent of calories from fat.
Lillian Greenslade, Fort Worth
Comments