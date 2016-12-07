Leave something jollier than plain milk for Santa to sip

Popular in the South throughout the holiday season and year-round in New Orleans, milk punches are unapologetically indulgent, often made with full-fat milk or cream and sometimes, as is the case at the Fort Worth Club, rich vanilla ice cream. The velvety beverage, blended with brandy and dusted with cinnamon or nutmeg, is always a hit at the private club’s holiday brunches. Polish the punch bowl and make a batch for the adults in your holiday household. Most importantly, save some to pair with Santa’s cookies, and he might leave something extra special under the tree.
Milk Brandy Punch
Serves 4-6
• 1 quart vanilla bean
ice cream
• 10 ounces whole milk
• 3 ounces brandy
• Dash of cinnamon or nutmeg
• Cinnamon sticks, for garnish
1. Blend ice cream, milk and brandy in a blender until smooth.
2. Pour into a punch bowl or individual glasses and garnish with a dusting of cinnamon or nutmeg and serve with a cinnamon stick.
— 306 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth,
817-336-7211, www.fortworthclub.com
