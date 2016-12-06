Heim Barbecue to open second Fort Worth location

The first brick-and-mortar location of Heim Barbecue has been open less than six months on Magnolia Avenue, and its owners, Travis and Emma Heim, already have their sights on location number two.
According to a lengthy Facebook post from Travis Heim, Heim Barbecue will be expanding to 4400 White Settlement Road next year, the former location of the recently shuttered Thurber Mingus.
“When Emma and I moved back home from college to Fort Worth, we were dead broke and living in a small apartment on the west side of town,” Heim writes, in part. “I was working at Joe T. Garcia’s and everyday would drive by a place and dream about opening a BBQ restaurant there. We had no money, no experience in restaurants, but we had a dream! And with the support of our family and friends, we were somehow able to start on a long crazy journey that has led us to this point.
“Emma and I were amazed to find out that the location that we had talked about (and dreamed about) all those years ago was available! We had very little interest in opening another restaurant, since we knew the amount of work, time, and money that would be involved but this was truly an opportunity that we could not pass up!”
This development is merely the latest in what has been a meteoric (meat-eoric?) rise from food truck to physical restaurant to praise from fine dining gurus Zagat.
The Facebook post, which profusely thanks the Heims’ partners Will and Rachael Churchill and Corrie Watson, goes on to explain the many benefits of the new building — “a gorgeous patio right on the river, [a] stage for live music [and a] bigger kitchen space,” among other amenities — and says the Heims are “just beginning the planning phases,” but the second location of Heim Barbecue will feature “the same high quality craft Texas BBQ, homemade sides and desserts.” “Some smaller items perfect for sharing with a group or snacking” are also promised, as are some “vegetarian options” and a “kids menu.”
The one piece of information that isn’t in the post?
A firm opening date.
“After the Magnolia location, we learned our lesson on giving out expected opening dates, so we can confidently say that we will with 100 percent certainty be open in 2017,” Heim writes, tongue firmly in cheek, “but won’t be able to get more specific until we have a better timeline on construction.”
