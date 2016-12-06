Bacon burnt ends, anyone? Get ready for two times as much Heim

Heim Barbecue, a fast favorite that has drawn statewide acclaim in only four months, will open a second location in west Fort Worth, Emma and Travis Heim announced Tuesday morning.
Heim will take over the former Thurber Mingus on White Settlement Road, a river-bottom roadhouse that Travis Heim described as “the location that we had talked about [and dreamed about] all those years ago.”
Heim gave the predicted opening date only as 2017, after their current West Magnolia Avenue location was delayed by weeks.
“If it wasn’t for the support of folks like you, we would not have the opportunity to follow our dreams,” Heim wrote, thanking the restaurant’s faithful (and patient) customers along with the Magnolia Avenue landlords, Racheal and Will Churchill and Corrie Watson.
The “new” location is a 70-year-old tavern at 4400 White Settlement Road in what is now called the River District.
Heim, known in particular for pork-belly “bacon burnt ends,” was recently named “Pitmaster of the Year” by the Dallas local edition of Eater.com.
In October, reviewer Malcolm Mayhew visited the then-still-new Heim on Magnolia:
“The menu is scribbled on butcher paper and is composed of barbecue essentials: brisket, pork ribs, two kinds of sausage, pulled pork and turkey, all smoked the low and slow method over oak, outside, in a triplet of Oyler smokers. Specials, including beef ribs, come and go per Travis’ whim.
“The best side dish remains the bacon burnt ends ($6 for a half-pound), bite-size pieces of pork belly, cured and double-smoked, glistening in a sticky rub of pepper and brown sugar. You’ll eat them like chips and salsa, mindlessly.”
Heim Barbecue began as a food trailer and gained its reputation on East Hattie Street, where the line for barbecue would sometimes stretch across the Interstate 35W bridge. The trailer often ran out as early as 10:30 a.m.
The current Heim is open for lunch and dinner daily except Tuesdays at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave.; 817-882-6970, heimbbq.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
Comments