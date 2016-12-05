Memphis to Magnolia: Gus’s Fried Chicken to open in Fort Worth

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken will bring Memphis spicy chicken to Fort Worth in mid-December, according to an update posted today on Facebook.
Dec. 16 is tentatively set as the opening date for the region’s first Gus’s. The location is a 1940s building at 1065 W. Magnolia Ave. near South Henderson Street.
Gus’s recently started expanding from its original, 60-year Mason, Tenn., home. The first Texas Gus’s is open in downtown Austin.
It’s spicy and lightly battered, the way Texans like it.
Gus’s joins fast favorites Heim Barbecue and Melt Ice Creams in the Magnolia block that has been jokingly described as “Kentrified” by the family that owns the Kent & Co. wine bar.
