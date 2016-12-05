Healthy, lighter meals for the holidays

With weeks of celebrations ahead (read: lots of eating and drinking), you’ll crave some lighter meals for balance. These nourishing dishes — including a chicken-bulgur bowl with shredded beets and carrots, and a Spanish-inflected salmon stew — will perk up your plate without weighing you down.
Roast-chicken grain bowl
Serves 4
- 10 lemon slices (from 1 1/2 lemons), plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken-breast halves (2 1/4 pounds total)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 cup medium-grind bulgur
- 1 small bunch beets, bulbs peeled and grated, tops shredded
- 2 shallots, halved and thinly sliced (a heaping 1/2 cup)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and grated (2 cups)
- Greek yogurt, for serving
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place lemon slices on a rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil. Top with chicken; season with salt and pepper. Roast until a thermometer inserted into thickest parts of chicken (avoiding bones) registers 160 degrees, 30 minutes. Whisk 1 tablespoon water into pan juices; reserve. Meanwhile, place bulgur and 1 teaspoon salt in a bowl; add boiling water to cover by 1 inch. Cover and let stand until tender, 20 minutes. Drain.
2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high. Add beet tops, shallots and a pinch of salt; cook 3 minutes. Stir in bulgur. In a bowl, combine lemon juice and Dijon; whisk in reserved pan juices. Season with salt and pepper. Remove chicken from bones; slice. Divide bulgur mixture among bowls; top with carrots, grated beets, yogurt and chicken. Drizzle with lemon, Dijon mixture.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 430 calories, 13 grams fat, 43 grams carbohydrates, 39 grams protein, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 170 milligrams sodium, 10 grams dietary fiber, 26 percent of calories from fat.
Smoky salmon-and-potato stew
Serves 4
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1/2 head fennel, chopped (1 cup), plus fronds for serving
- 2 celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 16 ounces clam juice (two 8-ounce bottles)
- 10 small yellow potatoes, cut into 1/4 -inch slices (2 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/2 pounds salmon fillet (preferably wild), skin removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
1. Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high. Add fennel, celery and a pinch of salt; cook, stirring often, until vegetables begin to soften, 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika; cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring, until thickened slightly, 5 minutes. Add clam juice and potatoes; season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, until potatoes are fork-tender, 30 minutes.
2. Season fish with salt; gently fold into stew. Return to a simmer, cover and remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Serve, topped with fennel fronds, a drizzle of oil and more pepper, if desired.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 623 calories, 17 grams fat, 77 grams carbohydrates, 42 grams protein, 89 milligrams cholesterol, 839 milligrams sodium, 6 grams dietary fiber, 24 percent of calories from fat.
Loaded baked sweet potatoes
Roasting sweet potatoes directly on the oven rack allows their skins to become extra-crisp. For a variation, try pale-fleshed Japanese sweet potatoes, which have a richer flavor and are in season now.
Serves 4
- 4 medium sweet potatoes (each 8 to 10 ounces), scrubbed
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 8 ounces broccoli rabe, tough ends trimmed
- 1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup sliced pepperoncini, plus brine for drizzling (from a 16-ounce jar)
- Flaky salt, such as Maldon, for serving
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees with racks in upper and lower thirds. Prick potatoes all over with a fork. Rub with 2 tablespoons oil; season with kosher salt. Place directly on top rack, with a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet on rack below. Roast 45 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, toss broccoli rabe with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Carefully remove parchment from lower baking sheet; add broccoli rabe in a single layer. Roast, tossing once, until tender and bright green and potatoes are soft and oozing, 15 minutes. Transfer vegetables to a cutting board; let cool slightly, then chop broccoli rabe into bite-size pieces. Split sweet potatoes open; mash lightly with a fork. Top with broccoli rabe, beans and pepperoncini. Serve, drizzled with oil and brine and sprinkled with flaky salt.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 375 calories, 13 grams fat, 58 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams protein, no cholesterol, 252 milligrams sodium, 10 grams dietary fiber, 31 percent of calories from fat.
Thai pork salad
Serves 4
- 4 boneless pork chops, each 1/2 -inch thick, patted dry
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 head napa cabbage (about 1 1/2 pounds), halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons safflower oil
- 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced lengthwise ( 2/3 cup)
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce, such as nam pla
- 1 serrano or red finger chile, finely chopped (2 tablespoons)
- 2 teaspoons packed light-brown sugar
- 1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and chopped
- Fresh mint leaves and chopped peanuts, for serving
1. Season pork with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet (preferably cast iron) over high 5 minutes. Add half of cabbage, cut-side down; cook, flipping once, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 tablespoon oil to skillet, then pork; cook, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted into thickest parts registers 140 degrees, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer pork to a plate; let cool slightly, then thinly slice.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together onion, lime juice, fish sauce, chile, sugar and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Chop raw and charred cabbage into bite-size pieces; add to bowl along with cucumber and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Divide among plates. Top with pork, mint and peanuts; serve.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 282 calories, 12 grams fat, 20 grams carbohydrates, 25 grams protein, 51 milligrams cholesterol, 791 milligrams sodium, 7 grams dietary fiber, 38 percent of calories from fat.
