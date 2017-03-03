Zagat names DFW one of ‘Hottest Food Cities of 2016’

Zagat, famous for its restaurant-ranking guides for metropolitan areas, has released its list of The 26 Hottest Food Cities of 2016.
Why 26 instead of a more traditional 25? No real explanation there. Maybe Zagat is trying to get on the “17 Most Arbitarily Selected Numbers for Lists” list.
Dallas-Fort Worth ranks No. 24 on the list. No real problem with the relatively low ranking — it’s a (qualified) honor just to make the list — although it is surprising that Houston, widely acknowledged as having one of the state’s top dining scenes, is only a notch up at No. 23. Austin also made the list, at No. 18.
Here’s an edited version of what Zagat has to say about Dallas-Fort Worth:
“Several envelope-pushing spots opened in 2016, including Southwestern cuisine pioneer chef Stephan Pyles’ gorgeous Flora Street Cafe. Sprezza wowed with carefully crafted Italian fare, and, just down the road, Top Knot (above Uchi Dallas) from chef Angela Martinez was equally dazzling.
“In Fort Worth, food truck megahit Heim Barbecue kicked open the doors of its first brick-and-mortar and The Latin Pig brought us authentic Cuban.”
(The Latin Pig is actually in Plano. Cork & Pig Tavern opened in Fort Worth this year, but as it doesn’t specialize in Cuban food, we assume that the reference is to the actual Latin Pig.)
There’s more, including praise for the flagship Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, The Hall Bar & Grill and V-Eats Modern Vegan in Trinity Groves, Mudhen Meat & Greens at Dallas Farmers Market, Street’s Fine Chicken, Whistle Britches, Grayson Social, The Tipsy Alchemist and Quill Kitchen + Cocktails. (For the full text, go here.)
All of which are in Dallas. Which means that Heim Barbecue is solely responsible for “Fort Worth” being part of the designation, unless they really did mean to say Cork & Pig. Forget that Fort Worth gets lumped in with Dallas — we’re used to that, and even many Texans think of us that way. But surely there must be something in another North Texas city that’s worth mentioning (well, OK, maybe they do mean The Latin Pig in Plano).
As for Fort Worth, among the newer restaurants — and some older ones — worth mentioning are Dive Oyster Bar, the underrated Pouring Glory Growler Fill Station & Grill, Press Cafe, the brick-and-mortar Taco Heads, Oni Ramen, the relocated Revolver Taco Lounge, Tortaco and the revived Tokyo Cafe. Earl’s 377 Pizza in Argyle and Great Scott charcuterie in Grapevine come to mind for outside Fort Worth but west of Dallas.
It is, of course, churlish to complain about being nationally ranked (Washington, D.C., is No. 1 on the list, by the way). And to complain about Fort Worth being underrepresented risks bringing the usual (and probably deserved) cracks about parochialism and Fort Worth’s inferiority complex.
But Zagat, as said in the beginning, is known for its restaurant-ranking guides in metropolitan areas. Its online presence goes further, and is often very listy. In fairness, Fort Worth’s long-running Saint-Emilion was once ranked No. 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth in a Zagat survey, and Fort Worth’s Melt Ice Creams made a 2014 Zagat list of 12 must-try ice-cream shops.
The overall impression from the Dallas-Fort Worth comments on the list, however, is that Zagat, a restaurant guide to metropolitan areas, needs to get out more in this one.
