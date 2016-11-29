12 Days of Cookies, Day 11: Fresh apple oatmeal cookies

Today’s “12 Days of Cookies” recipe, from reader Karen Hamelwright of North Richland Hills, incorporates favorite holiday ingredients and spices, including Granny Smith apples, rum-soaked raisins, molasses and cinnamon.
Each day, we are featuring one Very Merry Cookie Challenge finalist recipe in Life & Arts until the big, final tasting event at Central Market Fort Worth on Sunday. A few spots have opened for the event, so if you’d like to taste and judge the finalists, purchase a $10 ticket through www.centralmarket.com.
If you cannot attend, try making the cookies at home and see how your favorites stack up against the judges’ picks.
Winners will be revealed in Life & Arts on Dec. 11.
Fresh apple-oatmeal cookies
Makes 3 to 4 dozen
- 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 1/2 cups raisins
- 1/2 cup rum
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon apple pie spice
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 1/2 cups walnuts
1. Combine apples and raisins with rum and let sit for at least 2 hours. Overnight is best.
2. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla and molasses.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, apple pie spice, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in oats, apples, raisins and walnuts. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.
Nutritional analysis per cookie, based on 3 dozen: 189 calories, 9 grams fat, 23 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams protein, 26 milligrams cholesterol, 109 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber, 42 percent of calories from fat.
Karen Hamelwright, North Richland Hills
Comments