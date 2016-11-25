12 Days of Cookies, Day 7: Potato chip cookies

Today’s “12 Days of Cookies” entry incorporates a salty snack food in everyone’s pantry. The recipe for potato chip cookies comes from Barbara Barkley of Arlington.
Each day, we are featuring one Very Merry Cookie Challenge finalist recipe in Life & Arts until the big, final tasting event at Central Market Fort Worth on Dec. 4.
The event has sold out, but try making the cookies at home and see how your favorites stack up against the judges’ picks.
Winners will be revealed in Life & Arts on Dec. 11.
Potato chip cookies
Makes 5 dozen
- 1 cup (2 sticks) softened butter
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more for dipping
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup crushed potato chips
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
- 2 cups flour
- Powdered sugar for sprinkling and/or decorating
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer or stand mixer, cream together softened butter, sugar and vanilla. Add potato chips and pecans, then gradually add flour.
2. Roll by the tablespoon into balls (use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop). Place on ungreased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies with bottom of glass that has been greased lightly with butter and dipped in granulated sugar. Dip glass in sugar after each cookie has been formed.
3. Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until cookies are light brown. Remove from oven; cool and place cookies on cooling rack and sprinkle with powdered sugar. To create Christmas patterns with powdered sugar, use cookie cutter designs.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 64 calories, 4 grams fat, 6 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 35 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 58 percent of calories from fat.
Barbara Barkley, Arlington
