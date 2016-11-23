12 Days of Christmas, Day 5: Bunny toffee crunch cookies

We continue “12 Days of Cookies” with a recipe called Bunny toffee crunch cookies from reader Rachel Swift of Joshua.
Each day, we are featuring one Very Merry Cookie Challenge finalist recipe in Life & Arts until the final, public tasting event at Central Market Fort Worth on Dec. 4.
The event has sold out, but try making the cookies at home and see how your favorites stack up against the judges’ picks.
Winners will be revealed in Life & Arts on Dec. 11.
Bunny toffee crunch cookies
Makes 18-20 cookies
Note: Wildtoad Toffee is a Fort Worth-based company that makes its own products; http://wildtoadtoffee.com.
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter, softened (not melted)
- 3/4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 egg
- 1-1 1/2 cups Wildtoad Chocolate Toffee (can substitute Heath bars and 1/2 cup of pecans), finely chopped
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (recommended: Ghirardelli)
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, add flour, baking soda and salt. Whisk together until blended.
2. In a large bowl with a hand mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar together until creamy. Add vanilla and egg. Beat until well mixed.
3. Add dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Mix in candy (or candy and nuts) until well mixed. Fold in chocolate chips until they are evenly distributed through the dough.
4. Using a 2-teaspoon cookie scoop, place cookie balls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving an inch or two between cookies. (Do not use foil.) Bake for 13-15 minutes, until edges start to turn golden.
Nutritional analysis per cookie, based on 18: 216 calories, 12 grams fat, 27 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram protein, 39 milligrams cholesterol, 171 milligrams sodium, 1 gram dietary fiber, 49 percent of calories from fat.
Rachel Swift, Joshua
