Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and this year, moreso than previous years, perhaps, some talking points for the actual meal might be in order.
To that end, Honeysuckle White-brand turkey has compiled some interesting facts from a national survey the company conducted earlier this year, about Thanksgiving and how Americans celebrate the day devoted to gratitude and gorging on elaborate meals.
Of the states polled, Texas was number one in preparing a turkey wrapped in bacon.
Texas also ranks in the top three states watching football on Thanksgiving, right behind Colorado and Oklahoma.
Per Honeysuckle White’s survey, nearly half of Texans attend two or more Thanksgiving meals, and of those meals, Texans are twice as likely to use family recipes to prepare, as opposed to searching for ideas online.
Even more impressively, 42 percent of Texans attend those multiple Turkey Day dinners to eat a specific food prepared by its host — the most, according to Honeysuckle White, of any state polled.
A quarter of Texans surveyed said they would drive up to five hours for a Thanksgiving dinner, which will probably involve many pals: Texans were the most likely to host a “Friendsgiving” meal, for those who don’t have family living nearby.
And if a few people opt for naps at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, it’s possible that they are among the 25 percent of Texas hosts awake before 6 a.m. to start preparations for the big meal.
