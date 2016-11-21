12 Days of Cookies, Day 3: Spicy molasses cookies with cinnamon chips

We continue “12 Days of Cookies” with a recipe for spicy molasses cookies with cinnamon chips from reader Karen Barker of Garland.
Each day, we are featuring one Very Merry Cookie Challenge finalist recipe in Life & Arts until the final, public tasting event at Central Market Fort Worth on Dec. 4.
The event has sold out, but try making the cookies at home and see how your favorites stack up against the judges’ picks.
Winners will be revealed in Life & Arts on Dec. 11.
Spicy molasses cookies with cinnamon chips
Makes about 8 dozen
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup molasses
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cloves
- 1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/8 teaspoon cardamom
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 10-ounce package cinnamon baking chips
- 3/4-1 cup turbinado sugar, for rolling cookies
1. In large bowl, cream butter and sugars 3-5 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in molasses, egg, vanilla and ginger.
2. Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, cloves, cayenne, kosher salt, nutmeg, coriander, cardamom and white pepper; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Mix in cinnamon chips.
3. Cover and refrigerate about 1 1/2 hours or until easy to handle.
4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Roll dough into 1/2-inch balls, then roll in turbinado sugar. Place balls 3 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minute or until just set. Cool 2 minutes on pans before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store in airtight container.
Nutritional analysis per cookie: 52 calories, 2 grams fat, 8 grams carbohydrates, trace protein, 6 milligrams cholesterol, 29 milligrams sodium, trace dietary fiber, 38 percent of calories from fat.
Karen Barker, Garland
