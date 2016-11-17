DFW restaurants open for Thanksgiving (updated)

Thanksgiving is a week away, and if you’re feeling unprepared, DFW restaurants are here to help. Many are open on Thanksgiving day, serving brunch or turkey dinners. Below is a list that we plan to update as new info comes in.
A caveat: Seats for these dinners tend to fill up quickly, so reservations are important. At the very least, call before you go to make sure that seats are available and you that won’t have a huge wait. But really, reservations are the way to go.
Fort Worth/Tarrant County
Bird Cafe: The Sundance Square restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with such special items as a One Eyed Hot Brown (practically a turkey dinner on toast), chicken-fried quail and waffles, and housemade corn beef and stuffin’ Benedict, as well some of the usual brunch items. 155 E. Fourth St. (Sundance Square Plaza), 817-332-2473, www.birdinthe.net
Blue Mesa Grill: The Arlington location will serve the popular brunch buffet — plus a few additions — from 10 to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving day. And it’s relatively inexpensive, at $22 per person, $6.95 for kids 6 to 10 and free for 5 and under. Once again: Arlington only. Important note: There is a Cowboys game nearby that day. 550 Lincoln Square, Arlington, 682-323-3050, bluemesagrill.com
Buttons: Chef Keith Hicks is doing his annual Thanksgiving brunch at his soul-food palace. $32 for adults, $15 for children under 10, and you will be well-fed. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 4701 West Freeway, Fort Worth, 817-735-4900, http://www.buttonsrestaurants.com/
Buffalo West: The west Fort Worth restaurant has a popular Thanksgiving meal, and things fill up fast, but as of this writing seatings were still available. A traditonal Thanksgiviong dinner is available ($32; $27 for seniors), but you can also order a slow-roasted prime rib dinner ($37 10-ounce/$42 12-ounce), hand-cut rib eye ($49) or grilled salmon ($45), all with multiple sides. A kids Thanksgiving dinner ($15) is also available. 7101 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, Fort Worth, 817-732-2370, http://www.buffalowestfw.com
Cast Iron: Already booked at lunch (per our Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat), the restaurant in the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is, at this writing, taking reservations for dinner from 7 to 9 Thanksgiving night. Entrees include slow-roasted turkey, but also pistachio-crused salmon and — how Texan — Dr Pepper marinated ham (with Dr Pepper pineapple sauce). $39 adults, $18 children 5-12, younger children free. Reservations strongly recommended. 1300 Houston St,, Fort Worth, 817-350-4106, omnihotels.com
Chef Point Cafe: The Watauga “restaurant in a gas station” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and the menu will featire a traditional turkey meal for $25. If you’d prefer to be less traditional, you can have veal osso buco ($29), Hawaiian salmon ($25) or nearly a half-dozen other entrees. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, http://chefpointcafe.org for $49.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: The upscale steakhouse is offering a $49 three-course prix-fixe dinner. Pretty straightforward: One entree to choose from slow-roasted turkey breast with sweet onion apple-sausage stuffing and lots of trimmings, plus soup/salad and dessert. 812 Main St., Fort Worth, 817-877-3999, https://delfriscos.com
Del Frisco’s Grille: The Double Eagle’s more casual sibling will have a $39 prix-fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; turkey is the lone entree, but we have three words for you: Nutella bread pudding. (The regular menu will also be available.) 154 E. Third Street in Sundance Square Plaza, 817-887-9900; also 1200 E. Southlake Blvd., 817-410-3777. https://delfriscosgrille.com
Heaven’s Gate Restaurant: The former Colonial House in north Fort Worth, just a little north of the Stockayards, will have one of the least expensive buffets for $14.99. 3816 N. Main St., Fort Worth, 817-624-1262, http://globalgreenunited.wixsite.com/heavengaterestaurant
Lonesome Dove Western Bistro: Tim Love’s Stockyards restaurant will serve an all-day dinner menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and leave it to Love to give turkey a twist: One of the specials will be stuffed quail with confit turkey stuffing, onion-bacon Brussels sprouts, cranberry and bourbon glace. At his Woodshed Smokehouse, Love is offering a 6-person takeout Thanksgiving dinner for $145; with every takeout meal sold, one will be donated to a family in need, thanks to a partnership with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and its #ShedHungerGiveThanks program. Lonesome Dove: 2406 N. Main St., 817-740-8810, http://lonesomedovebistro.com. Woodshed: 817-624-9712, http://woodshedsmokehouse.com/thanksgiving
Silver Fox: All locations of the steakhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with a $47.95 meal ($17.95 for children 12 and under) with three choices of entree: slow-roasted turkey, châteaubriand with Bordelaise sauce, or Atlantic salmon (and a whole bunch of sides). 1651 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, 817-332-9060; 1235 William D Tate Ave, Grapevine, 817-329-6995; locations also in Richardson and Frisco; https://www.silverfoxcafe.com
Simply Fondue: If you’re after an offbeat Thanksgiving, try this place, where you can get “Cajun-infused” turkey plus a lot of things to dip in melted cheese and other melty things. $49 per adult, $25 per child (15 and under). Reservations required. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 111 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth, 817-348-0633, www.simplyfonduefortworth.com
Dallas and beyond
Cool River Cafe: The Las Colinas restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m., serving its full menu as well as some special items, such assmoked turkey breast (sides include cinnamon-marshamallow yam puree, Grand Marnier cranberry relish and more); and herb-crusted turkey breast (sides include fennel-sage cream gravy and maple-pecan candied yams). Both turkey entrees are $26.95. There’s also something called Pumpkin Cranberry Bash Pie: a ginger-snap crust filled with pumpkin custard and cranberries ($5.95). 1045 Hidden Ridge, Irving, 972-871-8881, www.coolrivercafe.com
Eastwood’s Bar: This new Dallas spot will serve it brunch and barbecue menus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and its regular menu from 3 p.m. to close. Eastwood’s describes itself as “the living room of Uptown” — does that mean that too many of your relatives will come over to watch the Cowboys game (which, of course, the bar will show on at least one of its TVs)? 3407 McKinney Ave., Dallas, 469-802-6664, @EastwoodsUptown on Facebook.
Front Room Tavern: The Dallas gastropub will be serve breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., when it will switch to a Thanksgiving brunch buffet ($45 adults/$20 children 12 and under) till 3 in the afternoon. (The buffet will feature herb-roasted turkey breast with cranberry sauce and roast-giblet gravy — but it’s the Fruity Pebbles French toast that gets our attention. Because we may be over 12, but we’re still children.) The bar menu will be available from 3 to 5 p.m., at which point the restaurant will switch to the dinner menu (with some Thanksgiving-appropriate specials till 11 p.m.) There is also a take-home menu ($30 per person for turkey and sides, $35 for smoked brisket, $50 for prime rib) that must be ordered by Nov. 23. 6101 Hillcrest Ave., Dallas (inside the Hotel Lumen), 214-219-8282, http://frontroomdallas.com
Hannah’s Off the Square: At this writing, it’s supposed to be in mid-’60s and sunny on Thanksgiving, so you might be able to enjoy one of North Texas’ nicest patios as Hannah’s does a big Thanksgiving meal, including smoked Cornish hen and country ham to go along with more traditional Thanksgiving offerings. Limited seating; $89 for adults, $30 for children 10 and under; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 111 W. Mulberry St., Denton, 940-566-1110, http://hannahsoffthesquare.com
Lark on the Park: Technically, Lark is across the street from Klyde Warren Park, not actually on it, but that it doesn’t make it any less cool (and it has great chalkboard art on the walls). It will serve its brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with the addition of a Thanksgiving Smoked Turkey Breast with mashed potatoes, sautéed caramelized onions and kale with sage gravy. 2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway, Dallas, 214-855-5275, www.larkonthepark.com
Meddlesome Moth: The Design District gastropub will have a special brunch menu including Heritage Turkey Roulade with Corn Pudding and Roasted Brussels Sprouts, and Butternut Squash Soup with Pumpkin Seeds, along with some of the usual offerings. 1621 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, 214-628-7900, www.mothinthe.net
Mudhen Meat and Greens: The health-conscious restaurant in the Dallas Farmers Market will serve Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with turkey served with stuffing, sweet-potato mash and garlic green beans as a brunch special. Meals-to-go ($50-$250) are available but must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. 900 S. Harwood St., Dallas, 214-698-7000, http://www.mudheninthe.net
III Forks Steakhouse and Seafood: This north Dallas steakhouse will have a four-course Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., $48 for adults and $18 for children. Entrees include spice-rubbed holiday turkey, roasted Midwest beef tenderloin and Vermont maple-glazed Atlantic salmon, but we’re distracted by one of the desserts: house-made roasted chestnut ice cream with a chocolate Grand Marnier glaze. 17776 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, 972-267- 1776, https://www.3forks.com/
Comments