Zagat names two DFW burgers as best in America

Hey, speaking of burgers: Zagat has released its “30 Best Burgers in America” list, and a pair of North Texas burgers made the cut.
Among stalwarts like New York City’s Minetta Tavern and Chicago’s Kuma’s Corner, Zagat singled out Dallas’ The Grape and Dugg Burger as two of the 30 best burgers in the entire country.
Other Texas entries included Houston’s Bernie’s Burger Bus and Lankford’s Grocery & Market, and Austin’s Hopdoddy.
The list — described by Zagat as a “burger bucket list” — was compiled “with input from diners across the U.S. and the expertise of Zagat editors,” and focused on “flavor, quality of ingredients and overall value.”
Of The Grape’s classic cheeseburger, Zagat writes: “Available only two days a week at Brian and Courtney Luscher's Lower Greenville American bistro, this longtime Big D favorite always wows diners (get it only during Sunday brunch and dinner on Sunday and Monday nights) and is totally worth scheduling, though, thanks to the divine combination of a belt-busting 10-oz. freshly ground beef patty, housemade peppered bacon, Vermont white cheddar, Nathan's horseradish half-sour pickles and Dijonnaise on a soft, toasty pain au lait bun.”
Of Dugg Burger’s Casa Linda and Plano locations, and the chain’s signature build-your-own-burger, Zagat writes: “At this fast-casual burger joint in Casa Linda or Plano, you get to showcase your creative genius when you step up to the counter and select your favorite burger accessories. Through a special technique, the inside of the top bun is scooped out before toasting to make more room for up to 13 toppings (all included in the price). A dozen options include bacon, cheese, sautéed mushrooms and fried onion strings, plus a "Lucky 13" option that changes daily. It could be as decadent as mac 'n' cheese or as crazy as fried bananas.”
While we’re glad Zagat is acknowledging DFW’s booming burger scene, we can’t help but think of at least a half dozen other burgers that merit inclusion.
Whither Luscher’s Uncle Herky? Or Off-Site Kitchen’s “Do It Murph-Style” burger? Or Knife’s Ozersky Burger? Or a Kincaid’s cheeseburger?
Just give us a buzz when you’re ready to revisit the rankings, Zagat.
